Tommy Pham Homers Twice, Diamondbacks Beat Cubs 6-2 To Move Into 3rd NL Wild-card Spot

Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs, Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Thursday night.

Ketel Marte added his 22nd homer to help the Diamondbacks win their second straight and move a half-game ahead of Miami for the last of the three NL wild-card spots. Chicago holds the No. 2 wild card, three games ahead of Arizona.

Nelson (7-7), recalled from Triple-A Reno a night earlier, gave up two hits while striking out three and walking two in the first 5 2/3 innings. Paul Sewald, the last of five Arizona relievers, finished for his 31st save.

Pham had a solo shot off Javier Assad (3-3) in the first and Marte added a two-run homer in the fourth to give Arizona all the offense it needed. Pham drove in two more with his 15th homer in the eighth inning off reliever Keegan Thompson and Marte added an RBI single in the ninth.

Assad pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits while walking one with no strikeouts.

Nelson was optioned to Reno on Aug. 12, a day after giving up six earned runs in a 10-5 loss to San Diego.