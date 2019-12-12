The Debate
Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey Arrested In Florida Prostitution Sting, Released On $500 Bail

other sports

PGA golfer Tommy Gainey was arrested for attempting to solicit a prostitute. He was released on $500 bail but faces a first-degree charge. Read on for more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
tommy gainey

44-year old PGA golfer Tommy ‘two gloves’ Gainey was arrested for attempting to solicit a prostitute. Although the golfer was released on $500 bail later on, he still faces a first-degree charge for the alleged offence. Tommy Gainey was arrested as part of a massive prostitution sting in Florida dubbed as 'Operation Santa's Naughty List' by Polk County police officials.

Tommy 'Two gloves' Gainey arrested in a prostitution racket bust

Tommy Gainey has been a pro golfer since 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He earned the nickname 'two gloves' because of his habit of wearing gloves on both hands, which is rare in golf. Tommy Gainey married Erin Joiner in 2010 and has two kids from the same marriage. As per police footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Tommy Gainey is seen seated on a couch with an undercover female officer and can be heard agreeing to pay $60 for oral sex. He even went on to tell the undercover police offer that he would be around for the 'rest of the week'. The police report states that he handed the woman the $60, after which local police authorities came into the room and arrested him. 

Polk County Sheriff - Judd - opens up about operation 'Santa's naughty list'

COMMENT
