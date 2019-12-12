Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey Arrested In Florida Prostitution Sting, Released On $500 Bail

44-year old PGA golfer Tommy ‘two gloves’ Gainey was arrested for attempting to solicit a prostitute. Although the golfer was released on $500 bail later on, he still faces a first-degree charge for the alleged offence. Tommy Gainey was arrested as part of a massive prostitution sting in Florida dubbed as 'Operation Santa's Naughty List' by Polk County police officials.

Tommy 'Two gloves' Gainey arrested in a prostitution racket bust

According to jail records, Tommy Gainey was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. He was booked Dec. 8 and later released after posting the $500 bail. https://t.co/ksuoeCtK1s pic.twitter.com/Eo8LBmUoTL — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) December 11, 2019

Tommy Gainey has been a pro golfer since 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He earned the nickname 'two gloves' because of his habit of wearing gloves on both hands, which is rare in golf. Tommy Gainey married Erin Joiner in 2010 and has two kids from the same marriage. As per police footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Tommy Gainey is seen seated on a couch with an undercover female officer and can be heard agreeing to pay $60 for oral sex. He even went on to tell the undercover police offer that he would be around for the 'rest of the week'. The police report states that he handed the woman the $60, after which local police authorities came into the room and arrested him.

Polk County Sheriff - Judd - opens up about operation 'Santa's naughty list'

Sheriff Judd, and the Chiefs from @bartowpd @WHPoliceDept @LakelandPD @HainesCityPD and @Auburndalegov are briefing the media about Operation Santa’s Naughty List, focusing on human trafficking & child predators, with 124 arrests. Watch now https://t.co/rKNE28jFQl pic.twitter.com/ADrIfLwl5H — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) December 11, 2019

