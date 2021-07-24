Last Updated:

Tonga's Shirtless Superstar Who Rio 2016 Fell In Love With Returns At Tokyo Olympics

Pita Taufatofua donned a shirtless and oiled up look with a taovala wrapped around his waist during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Tokyo Olympics

Image Credits: AP


Continuing his streak from Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018, Tonga's shirtless superstar, Pita Taufatofua, carried the Tongan flag for the third time at Tokyo Olympics 2020 during the Opening ceremony. The 37-year-old taekwondo player represented Tonga at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. He became the first Taekwondo player from Tonga to qualify for the Olympics.

Pita Taufatofua at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 'Opening Ceremony'

Pita Taufatofua, popularly acknowledged as the 'Shirtless Tongan' by many after serving as Tonga's flagbearer at the Rio Olympics, led Tonga during the Parade of Nations once again for the Tokyo Olympics. He had been constantly hinting on his social media accounts to his audience as to what he would be donning. He shared photos and relayed their personal significance, before ominously telling his social media followers, "Don't blink."

The official Twitter handle of the Olympics also posted a tweet that read, "Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

READ | India's schedule for Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 24: Massive day for Indian athletes

Taufatofua - an overnight sensation

Taufatofua had gained prominence in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Winter Games. He appeared shirtless with a taovala, a traditional Tongan mat, wrapped around the waist during the opening ceremony. During the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, he qualified for his second Olympics in cross-country skiing after a long journey. 

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony; Raj Kundra case & more

In taekwondo, he became the first player from Tonga to qualify for the Olympics. Despite coming from a Polynesian island country and having never seen snow before, it took a tremendous amount of effort to qualify in cross-country skiing. However, he was eliminated in the first round, losing 16-1 against Iranian Sajjad Mardani.

READ | China censors Taiwan's 'Chinese Taipei' contingent at Olympics opening; cuts own team too

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credits - AP

READ | Priyanka Chopra cheers for Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2021, with an extra cheer for Mary
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND