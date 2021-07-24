Tonga's Shirtless Superstar Who Rio 2016 Fell In Love With Returns At Tokyo Olympics

Continuing his streak from Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018, Tonga's shirtless superstar, Pita Taufatofua, carried the Tongan flag for the third time at Tokyo Olympics 2020 during the Opening ceremony. The 37-year-old taekwondo player represented Tonga at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. He became the first Taekwondo player from Tonga to qualify for the Olympics.

Pita Taufatofua at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 'Opening Ceremony'

Pita Taufatofua, popularly acknowledged as the 'Shirtless Tongan' by many after serving as Tonga's flagbearer at the Rio Olympics, led Tonga during the Parade of Nations once again for the Tokyo Olympics. He had been constantly hinting on his social media accounts to his audience as to what he would be donning. He shared photos and relayed their personal significance, before ominously telling his social media followers, "Don't blink."

The official Twitter handle of the Olympics also posted a tweet that read, "Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Taufatofua - an overnight sensation

Taufatofua had gained prominence in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Winter Games. He appeared shirtless with a taovala, a traditional Tongan mat, wrapped around the waist during the opening ceremony. During the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, he qualified for his second Olympics in cross-country skiing after a long journey.

In taekwondo, he became the first player from Tonga to qualify for the Olympics. Despite coming from a Polynesian island country and having never seen snow before, it took a tremendous amount of effort to qualify in cross-country skiing. However, he was eliminated in the first round, losing 16-1 against Iranian Sajjad Mardani.

A proud day for all the strong women in Tonga and the Pacific. Great Job Malia Paseka and all the Tongan athletes proudly carrying the Tongan flag out into the world pic.twitter.com/WJj1TiteQa — Pita Taufatofua (@pitaTofua) July 23, 2021

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credits - AP