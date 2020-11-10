Tony La Russa Net Worth: Controversial White Sox Manager's Salary And Overall Wealth

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been involved in a fresh controversy after he was charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly ran his car into a curb in February. The arrest occurred a day before he was unveiled as White Sox manager and it was his second known DUI offence. Here's a look at the Tony La Russa net worth, his salary and the ongoing case.

Tony La Russa net worth: Tony La Russa salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony La Russa's net worth is expected to be around a massive $30 million. Much of the 76-year-old's wealth is earned from his career as an MLB coach, where he has managed the likes of Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and the St Louis Cardinals. He returned to the White Sox after a nine-year sabbatical, charged with leading the franchise to glory. La Russa is regarded as one of the canniest managers in baseball and the Hall of Famer won three American League Championships and the 1989 World Series title with the Oakland Athletics.

Tony La Russa charged with driving under influence one day before White Sox job

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb in February, leaving it smoking on the side of a Phoenix Area road. The report states that La Russa was charged one day before the White Sox announced him as their new manager. The 76-year-old refused to submit to a breath test or provide a sample of his blood or urine to test his blood-alcohol level, according to the affidavit and a search warrant was subsequently issued. A White Sox spokesperson, who spoke to ESPN, confirmed the team was aware of the situation but couldn't comment on it as it is an active case.

New #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence for the 2nd time in February, according to court records obtained by ESPN. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 10, 2020

Tony La Russa was summoned for driving under the influence and registering a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, which is a misdemeanour. If convicted, the 76-year-old faces up to 10 days in jail, although a Phoenix-area DUI criminal defense attorney said in most cases first-time offenders serve one day, pay a fine and are required to use an ignition interlock device for up to a year. He said that a DUI more than seven years earlier would not count as a prior DUI under Arizona law, which has stiff penalties for repeat offenders.

La Russa was previously charged with a DUI during spring training in 2007. The then Cardinals manager had fallen asleep at a traffic light and his blood-alcohol level then was .093%, over the legal limit of .08%.

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com)