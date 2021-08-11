India's ace javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in his exclusive conversation with Republic TV spoke about his massive feat and his experience. Speaking about his javelin throw, Chopra stated that he was confident about his throw. In addition, he also expressed that he could not comprehend the moment he won the gold medal for India. He described his feelings during the ceremony as 'unique'.

Neeraj Chopra on future competitions

The javelin thrower revealed that it was his dream to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. However, he said that he is now aiming for future competitions like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships. Moreover, Neeraj Chopra also informed Republic TV that he has set his eyes on the 90-meters throw.

"I won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But in a few days, I will get started with my training and keep this medal at home. My next journey will start next year at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Championships. My dream is to achieve the 90-meter throw. Consistency is very important," said Neeraj Chopra

When asked about the ensuing fame and popularity due to his historic win at Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra dismissed it and remarked that he does not seek popularity or money. Chopra maintained that he wants to focus on his performance. "I am not in sports for popularity or money, want to focus on my performance," said Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra on his life in Army and government's help

Speaking about his time with the Indian Army, the javelin thrower has credited the discipline in him because of the army. He remarked that army men are far more disciplined than sportspersons. In addition, he also stated that people are always proud if someone from the army wins medals in sports. Moreover, he hailed the government for assisting the sportspersons.

"The government is always ready to help if I need something. Even the young athletes are being helped by the government. Earlier, there were fewer facilities, now it has increased and there's a difference," said Chopra "You can also see the difference in medals now. Many Indian athletes have performed well," Neeraj Chopra added

Speaking about his viral picture with Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, Chopra remarked that in sports everyone comes together. He related his scenario with Milkha Singh and Pakistani sprinter Abdul Khaliq. He further stated that other sporting disciplines are picking up the pace in India.

On discovering Javelin Throw and his 10-year effort

Neeraj Chopra recollected that he first saw javelin throw during his visit to the stadium. He added that he had seen some other persons throwing the javelin which later made him pick up and throw the javelin. Chopra later revealed that following multiple throws, his seniors noticed him and invited for the training.

"It took me over 10 years to reach this stage. Throwing the javelin is easy but throwing it far is very tough," said Neeraj Chopra

Concluding his conversation, Neeraj Chopra expressed his gratitude and thanked the people for India for their support.