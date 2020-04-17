Top Athletes Praise SAI's Online Workshop To Enhance Skill Of Coaches

Top coaches and athletes praised SAI's online workshop to enhance skills of coaches, making the most of the second phase of the lockdown that extends till May 3.

Iconic athlete and bronze medallist at the 2003 World Athletics Championships, Anju Bobby George praised SAI for taking up this initiative, “SAI could not have chosen a better time for this workshop. Right now the coaches are relatively free and during this time they are getting a chance to brush up their skills and exchange ideas with each other. Just the sheer number of coaches attending the sessions provides a great platform for knowledge sharing and enhancement. It was also great to see the Sports Minister and Director General of SAI attending the sessions. It shows how serious the ministry and SAI is about empowering coaches.”

'This is an amazing step'

Former Olympian shooter and now current High-Performance Coach, Indian Junior Rifle Team, Suma Shirur too praised the initiative. Taking to Twitter, Shirur said, “This is an amazing step in the right direction by Sports Authority of India to promote sports science. A “game-changing” move as rightly said by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in the webinar. Great to hear you kicking off this programme with 4000+ attendee coaches from all over India.”

In recent times SAI has taken the initiative of appointing current athletes as coaches. Para High Jumper Sharad Kumar is one of them. Kumar who attended the online sessions said, “Fantastic online classes initiative by Athletics Federation of India, Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India. I have attended both the classes till now and looking forward to continuing till the end.”

The online coaching sessions for swimming took place earlier this week, Hakimuddin Habibulla who represented India at the 2000 Olympics said, “Great initiative by the Swimming Federation and Sports Authority of India to empower India’s swimming coaches.”

The sessions were attended by 4,700 coaches on the first day and 5,075 on the second day. SAI has launched the first-ever 21-day online coach development programme for coaches in 16 disciplines in association with National Sporting Federations on April 16.

