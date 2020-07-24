Top Boxers Let Off With A Warning For Violating Quarantine Norms

India's Olympic bound elite boxers including CWG and Asian Games gold medalist Vikas Krishan have been let off with no punishment after it was found that they had inadvertently violated the quarantine norms at the National Institute of Sports centre in Patiala. SAI had formed a four-member probe panel headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj to investigate three boxers’ alleged violation of the norms. The committee submitted its report of the enquiry and found them guilty of violation but since they were unintentional, the boxers have not been punished and will resume training soon.

Read: Boxers Face SAI Ire After Alleged Violation Of Quarantine Norms

Read: Boxer Mayer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Return Bout

Unintentional breach

The enquiry committee found deviations in implementation of SAI’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the local administration of NIS Patiala and has recommended corrective measures to ensure that guidelines of the SOP are strictly followed in all SAI centres where elite athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics are training. During the enquiry, the boxers admitted that they have breached the quarantine protocol. The enquiry has found that it was not an intentional breach, but lack of awareness on the part of the boxers about the quarantine rules that they were required to follow.

However, above being unusual circumstances where all quarantine and SOP rules are new to athletes, it has been decided that they will resume training at the camp. Boxing, weightlifting and athletics training of Olympic-bound athletes is underway in NSNIS Patiala.

Read: Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Aesha Entertained By Guru Gaur Gopal Das' Sports Experience: Watch

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 12-lakh; Kerala Mulls Statewide Lockdown

(Image credits: PTI)