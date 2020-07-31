Top Swimmers Cry Foul; "Why Open Only Gym, Why Not Pools As Well," They Ask

For 100m freestyle national record holder and senior swimmer Virdhawal Khade there is no option left but to retire if swimming pools remain closed indefinitely as "precious time was running out".

"Why swimming pools are still closed while all other SAI training and practice centres have opened? Now from August 5 even the Gyms are opening. Then why cant we start training at the swimmimg pools? Why so much of apprehension and discrimination against our sport," a top Olympic prospect swimmer asked Republic TV on condition of anonymity.

Another top international level swimmer expressed similar sentiments.

"In Gym you will have over 2 dozen people exercising at the same time and more than 100 in a day. In our dedicated Swimming pools only 4 or 5 top swimmers can train. So the top elite swinmers should be allowed either to practice together or if need be in complete isolation but he/she must have a competing partner. Now, how come the safety of 3-4 swimmers at a dedicated swimming pool riskier than nationwide Gyms opening with hundreds training at those centres?''

Swimmers have been worst hit after all the SAI centres were closed with the nationwide lockdown. While all other centres from other disciplines have reopened, swimming has been singled out with all its training centres in the country still closed.

"I do not understand why there is so much unnecessary panic and fear with regard to swimming. This decision of not opening any centre will certainly put India's swimmers hoping to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics in a disadvantageous position for and any possible chance of bagging medals at the Asian Games in 2022," IOA president Narendra Batra had asked in an interview to Republic TV in the month of May.

Even after two and a half months, the Sports Ministry is yet to take a decision on reopening of Swimming Pools in the country.