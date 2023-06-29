TOPS Clears Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia For Training In Kyrgyzstan & Hungary

Indian wrestlers and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Athletes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to head out to Kyrgystan and Hungary for their international training camps.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are the frontrunners in Wrestlers Protest

The Wrestlers began their protest against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Bajrang and Vinesh would begin their training after a long halt

The duo had sent in their proposals to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) TOPS team and the same was cleared within 24 hours of their request.

Where would Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia head to?

While Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for his 36 days training camp, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training and then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp.

Vinesh will be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat and Coach Sudesh.

Bajrang will be accompanied by Coach Sujeet Maan, Physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan.

The government will fund Vinesh, Bajrang and their sparring partners, Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender. It will also include coaches Sudesh and Sujeet Maan. They would be funding their air tickets, board and lodging costs, camp expenses, airport transfer costs, OPA and other miscellaneous costs.

Additionally, the cost for the other support staff accompanying the wrestlers will be borne by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are set to leave in the first week of July.