Torkelson's Two Home Runs Propel The Tigers To An 8-7 Victory Over The AL Central-leading Twins

Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins 8-7 on Wednesday.

Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh for his fourth career multi-homer game. His previous was last Wednesday against the Twins in Detroit.

Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange and Will Vest combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win by striking out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings.

Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins. Kerry Carpenter added a solo shot for Detroit.

Jax (5-7) took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on three hits.

The Twins remain four games ahead of Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The Tigers are eight back.

BRAVES 2, YANKEES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and Atlanta beat New York to complete a three-game sweep and give the struggling Yankees their first losing record of the season.

New York (60-61) was left with a five-game losing streak after being outscored 18-3 in the sweep, capped by back-to-back shutouts. The Braves (78-42) have thrown four shutouts in their last seven games to boost the majors’ best record.

Morton (12-10) allowed four hits with one walk as he struck out at least 10 batters for the 26th time in his career. His only previous double-digit strikeout game this season came with 10 in a 12-0 win at Texas on May 15.

Rookie right-hander Randy Vásquez (2-2) allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings in his fourth career start for the Yankees.

PADRES 5, ORIOLES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home in the seventh inning to electrify a sellout crowd at Petco Park and big league ERA leader Blake Snell pitched six strong innings as San Diego beat Baltimore to take two of three from the best team in the AL.

Two batters after Trent Grisham homered to give the Padres a 4-2 lead, Tatis singled, stole second and took third on pitcher Cionel Perez’s throwing error. With Juan Soto batting, the left-handed Perez had his back turned and Tatis took a few steps, began jogging and then broke into a sprint to easily steal home. Perez was so surprised he didn’t attempt to throw home.

Snell (10-8) saw his ERA tick up from 2.63 to 2.65 as he allowed two runs and just three hits while striking out five and walking two. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

The Padres took a 3-1 lead in the third with some small ball, hitting four singles and drawing a walk against Dean Kremer (11-5). Tatis, Xander Bogaerts and Cronenworth each hit an RBI single. Kremer allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

DODGERS 7, BREWERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mookie Betts went 3 for 4 and scored four runs, and Los Angeles Dodgers benefitted from two catcher’s interference calls to win their 10th in a row and increase their NL West lead to 10 games over San Francisco.

Freddie Freeman ended an 0-for-14 skid with a 3-for-5 performance to go with stellar defense. Five of the Dodgers’ seven runs came with two outs, including Chris Taylor’s solo shot in the seventh. Miguel Rojas also homered.

Clayton Kershaw (11-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings, struck out two and walked two. The left-hander’s 208th victory moved him within one of tying Don Drysdale for second on the franchise’s all-time wins list.

Brewers catcher William Contreras was called for interference in the first and second innings that led to runs. Wade Miley (6-3) took the loss.

ANGELS 2, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Left-hander Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run as Los Angeles beat the AL West-leading Texas.

The Rangers got their first hit when Marcus Semien lined a double into the left-center gap with one out in the eighth on the 108th and final pitch by Detmers (3-9).

Reynaldo Lopez and Carlos Estevez then finished off the Angels’ eighth shutout this season. Texas, which entered the game with .273 team batting average and an MLB-high 1,138 hits, was held scoreless for the ninth time.

Ohtani, the designated hitter whose turn in the starting rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, went the opposite way for a 437-foot homer to left-center in the first inning off Jon Gray (8-6).

Gray struck out four and walked two while allowing one run over seven innings.

RAYS 6, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luke Raley had the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history and Aaron Civale (6-3) pitched six strong innings for his first victory since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Isaac Paredes had three hits and seven other starters had at least one. Josh Lowe hit his 15th home run leading off the fourth, while Brandon Lowe connected for his 16th as part of a three-run fifth.

Joc Pederson and Johan Camargo had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which has lost six of its last eight games.

Ross Stripling, one of San Francisco’s top offseason additions, gave up 11 hits and five runs in six innings. Ryan Walker (4-2) allowed one run in one inning as the Giants opener.

ASTROS 12, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) -- Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, and Houston built a huge early lead in beating Miami.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth career triple, and Mauricio Dubón had two hits and two RBIs as Houston banged out 12 hits and took two of three games from Miami.

Justin Verlander (8-6) threw five innings of five-run ball. He gave up nine hits, walked two and struck out two in his third start since he rejoined the Astros at the trade deadline Aug. 1.

Jake Burger and Bryan De La Cruz had run-scoring doubles for Miami. Jesús Luzardo (8-8) allowed six runs, five earned, and eight hits.

PHILLIES 9, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) -- Bryce Harper hit two solo home runs, Aaron Nola pitched five innings and snapped a four-start winless streak and Philadelphia won for the first time in four games.

Jake Cave added a solo homer and Nick Castellanos had two hits and an RBI as the Phillies hammered out 11 hits and avoided a sweep in the two-game series north of the border.

Harper went 3 for 4 with a walk in his 25th career multi-homer game and first this season. Nola (10-8) allowed four runs and four hits, including a two-run home run by Daulton Varsho. Nola struck out seven and walked four.

Kevin Gausman (9-7) allowed seven runs, five earned, and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four, boosting his AL-leading total to 187.

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Seattle beat Kansas City.

Julio Rodriguez had four hits for Seattle, including a ninth-inning single that provided an insurance run the Mariners ended up needing. Cal Raleigh added a home run and a double.

Luis Castillo (9-7) allowed four runs on nine hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Matt Brash picked up his third save despite allowing Nelson Velazquez’s homer in the ninth.

Dylan Coleman (0-1) took the loss for Kansas City. James McArthur, who made his first major league start as the opener for the Royals, allowed three runs on three hits in one inning.

NATIONALS 6, RED SOX 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keibert Ruiz hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Stone Garrett homered twice for the first time in his career, and Washington beat Boston.

After Lane Thomas singled and Joey Meneses was hit by a pitch leading off the eighth, Ruiz drove an 0-1 changeup from Garrett Whitlock (5-4) to right-center to make it 5-2. Two pitches later, Garrett hit a no-doubt, 442-foot liner to center, his ninth of the season. Garrett also homered leading off the fourth.

MacKenzie Gore allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning for Washington. The second-year lefty appeared to have some discomfort on his pitching hand after throwing a first-pitch ball to Trevor Story with one out.

Jordan Weems came in and retired Story on a double-play grounder but gave up a tying, two-run homer to Pablo Reyes in the eighth. Jose A. Ferrer (2-0) got the final two outs of the inning.

Gore retired the first 10 batters, struck out seven and faced one batter over the minimum through six. He outdueled veteran lefty James Paxton who gave up two runs on five hits in six innings.

CUBS 4, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel hit a dramatic three-run homer off Gregory Santos in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox.

Cody Bellinger sparked the winning rally with a leadoff double. Dansby Swanson then walked before Morel drove a 1-2 pitch from Santos (2-1) over the wall in right-center for his 19th homer.

Morel’s first career game-ending homer was the Cubs’ first hit with runners in scoring position all night. They were looking at a frustrating shutout loss before Nick Madrigal’s pinch-hit homer against Aaron Bummer in the eighth set the stage for Morel’s big swing in the ninth.

Drew Smyly (9-8) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

The White Sox wasted a terrific performance by Mike Clevinger, who tossed seven innings of two-hit ball.

REDS 7, GUARDIANS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning and Cincinnati handed Cleveland’s Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds.

TJ Friedl had three hits, scored three runs and made two spectacular catches in center field to back rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3) and help the Reds split the two-game Ohio Cup series.

Abbott didn’t walk anybody while giving up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.

Reds relievers Fernando Cruz, Sam Moll, Derek Law and Alan Busenitz combined to allow three hits in four shutout innings.

Syndergaard (2-6), acquired from the Dodgers on July 26, lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, five earned, with two walks and three strikeouts.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 7

DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting Arizona past Colorado.

Tommy Pham singled off Tyler Kinley (0-1) to open the eighth inning and Walker followed with a 425-foot homer to right-center for an 8-7 lead. Walker, who has 28 homers, also homered in the first two games of the series. He has 22 career homers against Colorado, 13 at Coors Field.

Walker had three hits and four RBIs, Nick Ahmed had a three-run triple and Corbin Carroll had two hits and his 37th stolen base after replacing Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth inning. Gurriel left because of a strained left hip.

Paul Sewald pitched around Charlie Blackmon’s single to open the ninth inning for his 25th save in 29 chances, his fourth save in five days. He has four saves in five chances for Arizona since being acquired from Seattle.

Kyle Nelson (7-3) pitched the seventh for the victory. He was the fifth of seven Arizona pitchers.

METS 8, PIRATES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ Stewart had his first multi-homer game in two years, leading New York over Pittsburgh.

Stewart, who also homered as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss, hit a solo shot in the second inning off Johan Oviedo (6-13) and had a two-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Borucki. The two-homer game was the third of Stewart’s career and his first since Aug. 12, 2021, when he went deep twice for the Baltimore Orioles.

Pete Alonso hit his 36th homer, a solo shot that moved him into the Mets’ top 10 list in RBIs with 469, snapping a tie with Keith Hernandez.

Tylor Megill (7-6) earned his first win in exactly two months after giving up two runs in five innings.

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer for the Pirates.

ATHLETICS 8, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Zack Gelof had four hits and Paul Blackburn pitched seven scoreless inning as Oakland beat St. Louis and snapped a nine-game road losing streak.

Gelof had his second career four-hit game — and the second this week — after getting four against Washington on Sunday.

Blackburn (3-3) turned in the longest outing of his season, allowing six hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

The A’s, who have the worst record in the majors at 34-87, snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore (2-5) allowed six runs, five earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He gave up 10 hits, struck out five and walked three.