Toronto Blue Jays Vs Tamba Bay Rays Live Streaming: How To Watch MLB Matches LIVE?

The Toronto Blue Jays will next take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre and the contest is scheduled to commence live at 4:37 AM IST on September 15. As things stand in the MLB standings, the Blue Jays are currently in second place in the AL East Pool with 81 wins and 63 losses. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Rays are in first place with 89 wins and 55 losses.

Ahead of an exciting MLB clash, here is a look at the Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays live streaming details, and how to watch MLB live in India.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays live streaming

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch MLB live in India, there will be no live telecast of the match. Moreover, there will be no official Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays live streaming either. However, fans can catch all the updates live of the match on the official social media handle of MLB.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays recent form and prediction

Toronto Blue Jays: W-W-W-W

Tampa Bay Rays: L-L-W-L

Taking into consideration the recent form of both teams, our Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays prediction is a win for the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays predicted line-ups

Toronto Blue Jays: Corey Dickerson, Randal Grichuk, Marcus Semien, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, Alejandro Kirk, Reese McGuire, Steven Matz

Tampa Bay Rays: Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle, Nelson Cruz, Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Francisco Mejía, Michael Wacha

Toronto Blue Jays' top players

Bo Bichette has been extremely impressive for Toronto Blue Jays as he has scored 110 runs from 157 hits. Another player who has caught the eye of many is Teoscar Hernandez, as he has scored 83 runs from 149 hits.

Tampa Bay Rays' top players

Randy Arozerana is undoubtedly the standout player for the Tampa Bay Rays as he has scored 87 runs from 129 hits in this season so far. Another player who has been highly impressive is Manuel Margot, as he has scored 47 runs from 98 hits so far.

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.