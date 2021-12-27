Toto Wolff Opens Up On Hamilton's Silence After F1 Title Decider: 'He Simply Lacks Words'

A few weeks ago at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the world witnessed one of the most entertaining and dramatic ends to a Formula 1 season in a long time. It was filled with excitement, heartbreak and a lot of controversies as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen lifted his maiden Formula 1 driver championship ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time F1 champions led from the first turn of the race right until the final lap but after a safety car and some 'controversial' directives from race control, Verstappen managed to overtake his rival and win both the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship.

Since the post-race interview, Hamilton has been completely silent as he has not spoken to the media or posted anything on his social media. According to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton simply 'lacks words' after the way the race ended. "We are all wavering in emotions, Lewis most of all," Toto Wolff told Motorsport-total.com. "He was winning the world championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second (to the next). Of course, you lose faith because you can't understand what has just happened. The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well."

Lewis Hamilton retirement rumours: Verstappen comments

Ever since the Abu Dhabi GP finished, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the end and in fact, some rumours suggested that Hamilton is contemplating retirement. A few days ago, Max Verstappen was awarded the 2021 Formula One Driver Championship trophy at the F1 Gala. Neither Wolff nor Hamilton were present at the gala but the question on the seven-time champion's potential retirement was asked to his rival Verstappen.

The Dutch F1 champion replied saying that he can understand why a few days after a race like that one would not want to carry on, but he suggested that maybe Lewis looked back at all that he has achieved to get the extra motivation he needs to carry on. Max then added that Lewis is still fighting for a record-breaking eighth. F1 title and so he does not see why the Mercedes driver should stop now.

Image: AP