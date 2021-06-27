Tour De France: Huge Crash Caused Due To Fan's Negligence; Organisers To Take Action

The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win the opening stage with a punchy attack on Saturday.

Fan causes crash

The incident took place when veteran rider Tony Martin crashed into the fan's cardboard sign. Unfortunately, the fan was holding a sign that extended over the road during Stage 1 on Saturday, and such was the impact of it that the German cyclist Tony Martin's team fell around the cyclist causing much of the pack to pile up around the collision.

The collision was so severe that nearly all the participating cyclists were on the ground while only a handful of them had a lucky escape.

Watch the video of the Tour de France crash here:

A fan just caused a MASSIVE crash at the very beginning of the Tour De France 😬 pic.twitter.com/6q5TwQRBdU — Blake Harms (@wxblakeharms) June 26, 2021

Crazy crash at Tour De France 2021 🇫🇷



A fan who was holding a message to her grandparents & grinning for the cameras took out most of the peloton with a cardboard sign 🚴‍♀️ 🚴‍♂️ 🚴 #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/OEZmiSjBE9 — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 26, 2021

As a result of this crash, the race was held up for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled. In fact, DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only lucky rider who managed to pull out just in time but, luck did not favor several other participants as well as the spectators and they were badly hurt due to this infamous incident.

Now, it has been learned that the troublemaker will not get away with that as the organisers have decided to take strict action against the notorious fan.

“We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone", said Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault while speaking to AFP.