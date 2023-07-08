Tovar Hits 3-run Homer, Gomber Wins Third Straight Start As The Rockies Beat The Giants 5-2

Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak to San Francisco by beating the Giants 5-2 on Friday night.

Tovar connected off Tyler Rogers for his ninth homer, batting leadoff for just the second time in his career after previously doing so June 25 against the Angels. Taylor Rogers (4-3) was the loser.

Brandon Crawford had hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth — the NL-leading 20th surrendered by Gomber (7-7), who allowed just those two runs on five hits over six innings.

Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the first as Colorado snapped a four-game skid. After Jake Bird and Justin Lawrence each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, Daniel Bard finished for his first save.

They Rockies hadn’t beaten the Giants since a walkoff victory last Aug. 20 — the second-longest winning streak for either of the clubs ever facing each other.

Kris Bryant faced the Giants for the first time since spending the second half of the 2021 season with San Francisco to help the club win a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West.

Bryant singled up the middle on the seventh pitch he saw from Ross Stripling with one out in the first.

Stripling was done after 3 2/3 innings in his second start and third outing overall since missing more than a month with a lower back strain. Facing the Rockies for the first time since Aug. 23, 2020, with the Dodgers he struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

The Giants swept a three-game set from June 6-8 at Coors Field, and Colorado has gone 5-15 in San Francisco’s waterfront ballpark since 2021 getting outscored 103-56.