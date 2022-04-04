Trans Cyclist Bridges Alleges 'demonisation & Harassment' After Ban From Women's Category

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) had recently banned trans woman cyclist Emily Bridges from participating in the women’s British National Omnium Championship. According to a report by The Guardian, UCI’s decision came amid a growing backlash from within the sport as a number of female riders were talking about boycotting the event in Derby because they felt that Bridges, who was on the Great Britain Academy programme as a male rider until being dropped in 2020, had an unfair advantage. Emily Bridges has now released a statement over how she is dealing with the issue.

According to BBC, the UCI told British Cycling that because international ranking points are allocated at national championship events, Bridges' participation could only be allowed once her eligibility to race in international competitions is confirmed.

Emily Bridges banned: British cyclist releases statement over the issue

Emily Bridges in her statement said that she had been in contact with British Cycling and the UCI for the last six months and was therefore surprised she had been barred.

She said, "I have provided both British Cycling and the UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone limit has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months. Despite the public announcement, I still have little clarity around their finding of my ineligibility under their regulations."

She further said, "I am an athlete, and I just want to race competitively again. No one should have to choose between being who they are, and participating in the sport that they love."

The cyclist, while also taking a dig at the media, said that she had been “relentlessly harassed and demonised” by them.

She added, "They attack anything that isn’t the norm and print whatever is most likely to result in the highest engagement for their articles, and bring in advertising. This is without care for the wellbeing of individuals or marginalised groups, and others are left to pick up the pieces due to their actions. My privacy has been totally violated over speculation around my eligibility and fairness to compete."

Cycling news: Emily Bridges' cycling career

Bridges previously set a national junior men's record over 25 miles and was selected to join British Cycling's senior academy in 2019. The cyclist first came out as transgender in October 2020, and has spoken about wanting to change the culture and representation in elite cycling.

In May 2021, she finished 43rd out of 45 riders in the elite men's criterium at the Loughborough Cycling Festival and in September, she finished in the penultimate spot in the Welsh National Championship road race, a 12km lap behind the winner. In February, Bridges won a men's points race at the British Universities Championships in Glasgow - her final men's race.