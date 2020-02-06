Travis Kelce's Passionate Speech Gets Fans Pumped During Chiefs' Super Bowl Rally

Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night after mounting an impressive comeback against San Francisco 49ers in the final quarter of the game. Despite trailing by 10 points at the end of the third quarter, Chiefs rallied well to drop 21 points in the final period. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams combined for a stellar offensive display in their 31-20 win over 49ers.

The Chiefs parade is off to a WILD START pic.twitter.com/3ipVMLP5FS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2020

Chiefs Parade: Fans greet Chiefs in large numbers

Having won a Super Bowl after 50 years, the Lombardi trophy finally returned to the streets of Kansas City, with thousands of fans gathered to greet their champs. Despite the cold weather on Wednesday, streets in downtown Kansas turned red as Chiefs supporters marched on with the players.

Of coors Chiefs Kingdom showed out! The party never ends. pic.twitter.com/MrsHAldn51 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020

From Patrick Mahomes addressing the fans with 'We are champions, baby' to head coach Andy Reid predicting another Super Bowl parade for the following year, the massive celebration got fans excited even before the rally began. However, the Chiefs officially reserved a special spot for a speech by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is widely known for his flamboyant personality.

Chiefs Parade: Travis Kelce excites fans at Super Bowl Rally

Travis Kelce took the microphone and instantly fired up the fans with a passionate speech. Kelce donned the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt around his waist and even yelled Booker-T's signature 'Can You Dig it' to get the fans excited. The 30-year-old paid homage to the veterans of World War I before honouring coach Andy Reid for ending his 21-year wait for a Super Bowl trophy.

“This is the most beautiful scene I ever witnessed in my life. I love this city to death" - Travis Kelce roared before being played out by the team’s anthem

Soon the speeches gave to the massive rally where the Chiefs players boarded an open-top double-decker bus while the fans joined in ecstasy.

Chiefs parade: Paul Rudd joins the march

A Chiefs fan chugs beers off the side of a replica of the Lombardi Trophy, a move popularized by Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, before the start of the team’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/SWgR2f7Ysk — Travis Heying (@travisheying) February 5, 2020

