Trevor Lawrence Crypto: Jaguars' No. 1 NFL Draft Pick And The $24M Bonus In Cryptocurrency

Days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The rookie signed a contract with the team, which is mandatory to last for four years. However, the 21-year-old surprised fans, converting his money to Bitcoin and more. As of now, not all details of Lawrence's contract have been made public.

Trevor Lawrence crypto: Which crypto does Trevor Lawrence use?

Even before the NFL Draft, Lawrence announced his deal with Blockfolio, which is a cryptocurrency app. As per Forbes' Chris Cason, Lawrence will be paid for the deal in cryptocurrency, which will be directly deposited in his account. "We believe that Trevor is the future of football, and we think that crypto is the future of finance," Sina Nader (Blockfolio’s COO), said in their statement. "Trevor represents a lot of the promise and potential of football at the highest level, and we think that crypto represents the same thing at the highest level of finance".

What is Trevor Lawrence signing bonus?

The value for the contract that Trevor Lawrence will eventually sign with the Jaguars has been set: the four-year deal (plus a fifth year option) will be worth $36,793,486, including a signing bonus of $24,118,900. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 3, 2021

Additionally, Trevor Lawrence's signing bonus will include Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. With the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, he will be paid a signing bonus of $24,118,900. As per reports, his deal is worth $36,793,486 and includes a fifth-year option as well.

Trevor Lawrence jersey

The 21-year-old quarterback will be wearing a No. 16 jersey with the Jaguars.

Who is Trevor Lawrence wife?

Trevor Lawrence got married to Marissa Mowry in April, some days before the NFL Draft. "My love🤍 forever," Mowry wrote on Instagram, sharing countless photos of them together. "More pics.. more happiness... my love!" she wrote in another post, sharing many moments of their special day with fans.

Lawrence proposed to Mowry at Clemson’s home field at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. Lawrence also shared moments from his bachelor party in Vegas before the wedding. Per reports, they got married at a chapel in Bluffton. They were engaged for nine months before tying the knot. Before their wedding, the couple was seen at the Masters in Augusta along with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Marissa Mowry, who Lawrence has been engaged to since 2020, is also a football player for Anderson Trojans, the Anderson University's football team. The 21-year-old is also a model. The couple grew up in the same hometown and high school, and have been dating since 2016. They often post on Instagram and are also seen rooting for each other.

