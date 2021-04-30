Last Updated:

Trevor Lawrence Draft Party Sees Popular American Singer In Attendance: WATCH

After the No. 1 overall draft pick was announced, fans noticed Darius Rucker at the Trevor Lawrence draft party, standing in the Clemson star's kitchen.

In a move expected by most, the Jacksonville Jaguars ended up picking Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as the 2021 NFL Draft No 1 overall pick. Fan reactions were immediate on social media, everyone providing their opinion on the Round 1 picks for the 2021 Draft. While many agreed, and many did not, fans collectively shared their excitement about the surprise Darius Rucker appearance at Lawrence's party. Here is more on the Trevor Lawrence draft party and Trevor Lawrence Jaguars deal.

Trevor Lawrence draft party was attended by Darius Rucker?

Lawrence being selected as the 2021 NFL Draft No 1 overall pick was no surprise. The party video, however, delivered the necessary surprise element. In a corner in Lawrence's kitchen at the end of the screen, was Darius Rucker. While fans appeared confused, official sources like Clemson Football themselves confirmed that yes, it was indeed Rucker celebrating with Trevor Lawrence. 

Trevor Lawrence contract details

As of now, details about the Trevor Lawrence Jaguars contract have not been revealed. However, an estimate tells us how much the players might be earning. As per Spotrac's projected salary, the first overall pick is expected to earn $37 million with his first contract. This includes a signing bonus of $24.4 million, which is part of the Trevor Lawrence contract. 

However, a 32nd pick might end up earning $11.2 million from his contract, which includes a $5.5 million signing bonus. Every player who is drafted gets a four-year contract and is not eligible to renegotiate until after the third contract year is done. “Unfortunately, [draft positioning] means a lot,” Michael Bapis, said managing director at Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital said while speaking to CNBC. 

NFL draft results: Top 15 picks

  1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets
  3. Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
  4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions
  8. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers
  9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos
  10. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
  11. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants
  12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins
  13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings
  15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots

