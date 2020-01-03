Tributes Pour In For Michael Schumacher On 51st Birthday; Fans Pray For His Fast Recovery

Former Ferrari One driver Michael Schumacher turned 51-year-old on Friday and fans of the legendary driver paid tributes to him on Twitter. Schumacher retired at the end of the 2012 season but suffered a horrific injury during a family skiing holiday in December 2013.

Schumacher turns 51

Schumacher had been in coma since the accident. He was immediately hospitalised, but was moved to his house and is being treated at his residence since then. His recovery process has been slow, but has been kept private by the family and the doctors.

However, Formula One fans have not forgotten the German and continue to wish for his speedy recovery. Soon after his accident, the hashtag #KeepFightingMichael was started by the fans to show support for the ailing driver.

Schumacher has seven world titles, staggering 72 race wins, 58 pole positions and 116 podiums to his name.

Happy 51th birthday Michael Schumacher. We are still praying for a safe recovery 🙏🇩🇪 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/gweRNxICF8 — The F1 Debate Show (@f1_ds16) January 3, 2020

Happy Birthday Michael Schumacher 3rd January 1969, is a retired German racing driver who raced in Formula One. He is the only driver in history to win seven Formula One World Championships, five of which he won consecutively. #F1 pic.twitter.com/yHXikxPnsq — Jules ..G ...🎶🚗🛩🎸 (@gott_julie) January 3, 2020

Happy Birthday Michael @schumacher You are one of my heroes from childhood and I’ll cherish those memories forever. Wishing you good health and happiness #KeepFightingMichael #HappyBirthdayMichaelSchumacher ❤️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9n8D5MJ1OF — Seeba (@seebamohan) January 3, 2020

#3styczeń#TegoDnia w 1969r. urodził się #MichaelSchumacher, jedna z legend #F1 i „statystycznie największy kierowca, jakiego kiedykolwiek widział ten sport”



Posiada więcej rekordów niż jest znaków na Twitterze mogących je wszystkie opisać



Życzymy powrotu do zdrowia#elevenf1 pic.twitter.com/DYCtOKEX8B — autOmObil (@automobil_klub) January 3, 2020

