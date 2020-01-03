The Debate
Tributes Pour In For Michael Schumacher On 51st Birthday; Fans Pray For His Fast Recovery

other sports

Fans took to Twitter to wish Michael Schumacher on his 51st birthday & pray for his recovery. He hasn't been seen in public since his accident in 2013.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael

Former Ferrari One driver Michael Schumacher turned 51-year-old on Friday and fans of the legendary driver paid tributes to him on Twitter. Schumacher retired at the end of the 2012 season but suffered a horrific injury during a family skiing holiday in December 2013.

READ: Lewis Hamilton Vs Michael Schumacher: In A League Of Their Own

Schumacher turns 51

Schumacher had been in coma since the accident. He was immediately hospitalised, but was moved to his house and is being treated at his residence since then. His recovery process has been slow, but has been kept private by the family and the doctors.

However, Formula One fans have not forgotten the German and continue to wish for his speedy recovery. Soon after his accident, the hashtag #KeepFightingMichael was started by the fans to show support for the ailing driver.

READ: Charles Leclerc Signs Five-year Contract Extension With Ferrari

Schumacher has seven world titles, staggering 72 race wins, 58 pole positions and 116 podiums to his name.

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ: Will Lewis Hamilton Make His Move To Ferrari At The End Of F1 2020 Season?

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen-inspired Gifts Dominate Secret Santa 2019 Among F1 Drivers

Published:
COMMENT
