Tributes Pour In For Michael Schumacher On 51st Birthday; Fans Pray For His Fast Recovery

Former Ferrari One driver Michael Schumacher turned 51-year-old on Friday and fans of the legendary driver paid tributes to him on Twitter. Schumacher retired at the end of the 2012 season but suffered a horrific injury during a family skiing holiday in December 2013.
READ: Lewis Hamilton Vs Michael Schumacher: In A League Of Their Own
Tanti Auguri Michael— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2020
We’re all with you ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/9SWp0dp7J5
Schumacher had been in coma since the accident. He was immediately hospitalised, but was moved to his house and is being treated at his residence since then. His recovery process has been slow, but has been kept private by the family and the doctors.
However, Formula One fans have not forgotten the German and continue to wish for his speedy recovery. Soon after his accident, the hashtag #KeepFightingMichael was started by the fans to show support for the ailing driver.
READ: Charles Leclerc Signs Five-year Contract Extension With Ferrari
Schumacher has seven world titles, staggering 72 race wins, 58 pole positions and 116 podiums to his name.
Happy 51th birthday Michael Schumacher. We are still praying for a safe recovery 🙏🇩🇪 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/gweRNxICF8— The F1 Debate Show (@f1_ds16) January 3, 2020
Today is the birthday of the greatest racer of all time Michael Schumacher !!!#KeepFightingMichael #Schumacher #OnThisDay #HappyBirthday 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑🎂🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/IRRDsZHZTH— RSF Motorsport ® (@RSF_Motorsport) January 3, 2020
Happy Birthday Michael Schumacher 3rd January 1969, is a retired German racing driver who raced in Formula One. He is the only driver in history to win seven Formula One World Championships, five of which he won consecutively. #F1 pic.twitter.com/yHXikxPnsq— Jules ..G ...🎶🚗🛩🎸 (@gott_julie) January 3, 2020
Happy birthday Shumi.#Michael #Schumacher pic.twitter.com/E8pTUcw8Wo— まー (@mKWqLMgdumweRFa) January 3, 2020
Happy Birthday @schumacher ♥️— Charles Leclerc News (@NewsLeclerc) January 2, 2020
I love you so much 🏆
📸 @calloalbanese #F1 #MichaelSchumacher #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/nLYIVjoME6
#MichaelSchumacher simply the best #essereFerrari 🔴#KeepFightingMichael https://t.co/Q4mA2MenkG— Sophie (@Sofia280577) January 3, 2020
Happy Birthday Michael @schumacher You are one of my heroes from childhood and I’ll cherish those memories forever. Wishing you good health and happiness #KeepFightingMichael #HappyBirthdayMichaelSchumacher ❤️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9n8D5MJ1OF— Seeba (@seebamohan) January 3, 2020
#3styczeń#TegoDnia w 1969r. urodził się #MichaelSchumacher, jedna z legend #F1 i „statystycznie największy kierowca, jakiego kiedykolwiek widział ten sport”— autOmObil (@automobil_klub) January 3, 2020
Posiada więcej rekordów niż jest znaków na Twitterze mogących je wszystkie opisać
Życzymy powrotu do zdrowia#elevenf1 pic.twitter.com/DYCtOKEX8B
READ: Will Lewis Hamilton Make His Move To Ferrari At The End Of F1 2020 Season?
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen-inspired Gifts Dominate Secret Santa 2019 Among F1 Drivers