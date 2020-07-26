Triple Threat: Quartararo Wins As Yamaha Lockout Podium

For the first time since Phillip Island 2014, Yamaha has three machines on the podium. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was utterly dominant on Sunday at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia, with Maverick Viñales and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Valentino Rossi having a memorable fight for the rostrum -- this is the Doctor’s first podium since the 2019 Americas GP.

How the race progressed?

Quartararo got the best launch from the front row with Rossi also getting away splendidly from P4, but drama unfolded behind as fifth place Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) crashed in a Turn 1 melee that involved Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Bradley Smith (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). The Portuguese rider was down and out of the race, with Binder running off the circuit and dropping to the back, with Smith’s race compromised too. There was a three-way Yamaha scrap at the front though and it was Quartararo leading Viñales and Rossi, who had a slight gap to the two Pramac Racing riders of the quick starting Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia. Quartararo was getting down to business though and Viñales was wide at the final corner trying to get past Quartararo, which let The Doctor through.

Quartararo edges past the other racers

Quartararo’s lead on Lap 4 was up to 1.5 seconds and Viñales couldn’t find a way through on Rossi. The Pramac Racing duo was also breathing down the YZR-M1 rider’s neck as the number 20 Petronas Yamaha SRT started to clear off into the distance. Rossi couldn’t do anything about Quartararo’s pace that was well over half a second quicker a lap, by Lap 6 it the Frenchman’s lead was nearly three seconds.

With 10 laps down Quartararo’s lead was looking unassailable, with Bagnaia making progress to get through on Miller and Viñales, as the Italian locked his radar onto the boss’ rear wheel. However, the race in Jerez was quickly starting to become a race of attrition in the blistering Andalusian heat – some parts of the track were sitting at a ridiculous 63 degrees.

It was all about Quartararo who made no mistakes in the brutal conditions to take his second consecutive victory, cementing his lead in the Championship over second-place Viñales. The Spaniard salvaged second place which could be crucial in the long run, but he had no answer for his 2021 teammate today.

The next race will be the Monster Energy Grand Prix Českérepubliky on August 9, 2020, and will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 4.495

3. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 5.546

4. TakaakiNakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 6.113

5. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 7.693

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 12.554

7. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 17.488

8. Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 19.357

9. Johann Zarco (HublotRealeAvintia) + 23.523

10. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 27.091

(Image Courtesy: AP)

