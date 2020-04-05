The Debate
Trump Wants NFL Season To Start On Time In September Despite Mounting COVID-19 Cases in US

US President Donald Trump, while talking to major league sports commissioner, said that he believed that this year’s NFL season should start on time.

Trump says NFL would start on time despite number of cases rising to 3,07,721 in US

US President Donald Trump, while talking to major league sports commissioner, said that he believed that this year’s NFL season should start on time. According to reports, the NFL is scheduled to start in September this year and there have been speculations about the game season being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has infected 307,721 and claimed 8,377 lives across the US.

Speaking at a news conference about his conversation with pro sports commissioners, Trump said, "They want to get back. They've got to get back... We want to get back soon, very soon. We have to open our country again."

Read: Donald Trump Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks In Public

Read: COVID-19: White House To Test Anyone Who Comes 'in Close Proximity' To Trump, Pence

“Sooner than later” 

Trump said that he hopes to get fans back in stadiums by August and September. However, the US President did not give an exact date but asserted that it was going to be “sooner than later.” 

On March 25, Trump expressed hopes about the United States reopening by Easter. He added that with lives and the economy hanging in the balance, and with many health officials calling for stricter - not looser - restrictions on public interactions, he was looking towards easing the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown.

"But rest assured, every decision we make is grounded solely in the health, safety and well-being of our citizens," Trump had said during a White House briefing.

Image Credits: AP

Read: Trump Hopeful Americans Will Be Working By Easter

Read: PM Modi Dials President Trump; Assures 'strength Of India-US Partnership To Fight COVID'

 

