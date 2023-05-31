The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor Vs Chandler: How To Watch In India, Full Teams And Matchups

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter went on air on May 30 with Team McGregor going against Team Chandler. The exclusive TV show by UFC marked the return of Conor McGregor for the first time since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Having recovered from a broken leg, McGregor is now set to prep the next generation of UFC stars at TUF 31.

Meanwhile, coach Conor McGregor is up against lightweight superstar Michael Chandler in TUF 31. Coming off a loss against Poirier in his last fight, Chandler will serve as a coach in the TV show, before locking horns against McGregor in a pay-per-view sometime later in the year. The PPV will mark the former two-division champion McGregor’s return to the octagon.

What happened in Episode 1 of The Ultimate Fighter Season 1?

With the season going on air on May 30, McGregor and Chandler met face-to-face, before drafting their teams. Unlike what was seen in the previous seasons, the bantamweight and lightweight fighters were divided into two groups - veterans and prospects. Winning the coin toss, McGregor selected the lightweight prospects as Chandler automatically got the lightweight veterans.

Chandler then chose the bantamweight veterans, while the bantamweight prospects went to McGregor. While the first-round matchups were announced, Nate Jenenerman defeated picked up a TKO win over Roosevelt Roberts in the first matchup for the season. Here’s all you need to know about the TUF 31.

The Ultimate Fighter 31: How to watch TUF 31 Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in India?

UFC fans in India can watch the Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter featuring Team McGregor vs Team Chandler on the UFC Fight Pass. This is the official streaming of UFC, which offers access to all UFC events across the world, including original series and shows. Fans can subscribe to UFC Fight Pass by paying USD 9.99 per month. Indian fans can new episodes of TUF 31, every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. IST.

TUF 31: How to watch The Ultimate Fighter 31 Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in the USA?

UFC fans in the USA can tune into TUF 31, Team McGregor vs Team Chandler by tuning into ESPN, every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET./7 p.m. PT. The live streaming of the TV show will be available on ESPN+.

Team McGregor vs Team Chandler: Full teams and First-round matchups

Team McGregor

Lightweights: Lee Hammond (1), Nate Jennerman (2), Aaron McKenzie (3), Landon Quinones (4)

Bantamweights: Mando Gutierrez (1), Trevor Wells (2), Carlos Vera (3), Rico DiSciullo (4)

Team Chandler

Lightweights: Jason Knight (1), Austin Hubbard (2), Roosevelt Roberts (3), Kurt Holobaugh (4)

Bantamweights: Hunter Azure (1), Brad Katona (2), Timur Valiev (3), Cody Gibson (4)

The Ultimate Fighter 31: First-round matchups