Turkey's Abdullah Ozturk Celebrates After He Wins Gold At Tokyo Paralympics 2020; Watch

Table Tennis player Abdullah Ozturk clinched a gold medal for Turkey in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on August 30. Ozturk defeated South Korean player Kim Young-gun in the individual Class 4 table tennis match to secure the first gold medal for his country at the ongoing Paralympics. The gold medal battle between world no. 1 Ozturk and world no. 2 Kim was always going to be exciting, and neither player let down their fans. Ozturk lost the first set 9-11 but made a strong comeback as he defeated Kim in the next two sets 11-6 and 11-7, respectively.

The fourth set was a tough clash between the world’s best table tennis players but Ozturk held his nerves and emerged victorious as he defeated the South Korean 12-10 to lay his hands on the gold medal, which was Turkey’s first gold at this edition of the Paralympics.

Abdullah Ozturk’s celebration after clinching the gold gave literal goosebumps to the fans. As soon as he won the game, Ozturk rallied towards the sidelines to celebrate his victory and fell on his knees after hitting the advertisement boards. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any injury as he was pulled back to his wheelchair by the staff.

Ozturk’s gold medal was his third at the Paralympics and second successive gold. He had earlier secured a bronze medal in the table tennis team C4-5 event which was followed by a gold in the individual C4 event at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Paralympics.

Country Wise medal count so far in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 53 34 30 117 2) Great Britain 25 19 20 64 3) The United States 17 17 11 45 4) RPC 17 11 30 58 5) Ukraine 12 26 12 50 6) Brazil 11 5 15 31 7) The Netherlands 10 8 5 23 8) Australia 9 16 14 39 9) Azerbaijan 9 0 4 13 10) Italy 8 10 11 29 34) India* 1 4 1 6

* Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar lost his bronze medal after the competition committee of Tokyo Paralympics found him ineligible, bringing down the tally from seven to six.

