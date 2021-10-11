Turkish GP: What Went Wrong For 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton? All You Need To Know

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dealt a major blow on Sunday as he finished fifth on the Turkish Grand Prix podium. Mercedes’ driver Valtteri Bottas won his 10th Formula 1 race by claiming the win in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. Bottas was followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who finished at second and third place, respectively. After the race, Hamilton was left frustrated and expressed his disappointment with his team following a P5 finish.

What went wrong?

Hamilton felt a late pit call by Mercedes leaving him trailing behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Before the start of the race, Hamilton was handed a 10-place grid penalty for a last-minute change of engine. The British racer was moved to 11th place on the grid from where he recovered beautifully to climb up to 3rd place, behind his teammate Bottas and Red Bull rival Verstappen. However, a tyre change call from Mercedes left Hamilton trailing at fifth position.

Hamilton was against the decision and was even heard telling his Mercedes team that he was in favour of staying out to take the gamble but it was eventually decided the defending champion must pit to change his battered tyres. Hamilton was heard telling engineer Pete Bonnington over team radio: “We shouldn’t have come in… I told you!”

"It felt good to be in third, and I was like, 'If I can just hold on for this, this is a great result from 11th. This is worse – but it could be worse. I’ve just got out of the car and I don’t have all the information but I feel like I should have stayed out. My gut feeling was to stay out and I feel that’s what I should have done. So I’m frustrated with myself for not following my gut. But I work as a team, so I did the best I could with the advice I was getting," a frustrated Hamilton said after the race.

Formula 1 standings

Following the P2 finish by Max Verstappen, he rose to the top of the 2021 F1 Driver Championship standings with a total of 262.5 points to his name. Verstappen has won seven races this season and has finished on the podium other than P1 on six occasions. Verstappen is closely followed by Hamilton, who lost his lead to the Red Bull driver, after his P5 finish. With a total of 256.5 points to his name, Hamilton has won six races this season and finished on the podium on six other occasions.

Image: formula1.com

