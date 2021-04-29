Turkish Grand Prix Schedule, Circuit As Canadian GP Drops Out Of 2021 F1 Schedule

On Wednesday, April 28, F1 confirmed that the Turkish Grand Prix will replace this year's Canadian GP after Canadian authorities deemed it unsafe to hold the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Turkish GP date is set for the weekend falling on June 11 to 13. But why was Canadian GP cancelled and what is in store in this year's Turkish GP?

Why was Canadian GP cancelled?

The Canadian GP was cancelled because of the ongoing international travel restrictions in place in Canada that made it impossible for F1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. A statement by F1 read, "We are grateful for the efforts of the promoter and the authorities in Canada, Quebec and Montreal in the past few weeks to try and make the race happen and we are pleased to announce a two-year extension to our partnership with the Canadian Grand Prix." F1 fans will hope that the Canadian GP is not cancelled next year again.

We'll miss seeing you this year @F1GPCanada!



But we'll see you soon, for more racing and exciting moments like this from our last visit to Montreal in 2019 ðŸ‘Š#CanadianGP ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ #F1 pic.twitter.com/EaLmpMiZ4o — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2021

What is in store in this year's Turkish Grand Prix? F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explains

The Turkish Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule for the first time in nine years last November. Last year's Turkish GP featured an exhilarating race in which Lewis Hamilton was crowned F1's Driver's Champion for a record-equalling seventh time. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was full of praises for the Turkish GP last year.

"While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season. I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track," said Domenicali. Below is a video showing the first lap incidents of an exhilarating Turkish Grand Prix last year.

A new polesitter, new leader, drama, rain, intrigue, and that was just the first corner! ðŸ˜…



Our return to Turkey is much anticipated ðŸ‘€#TurkishGP ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡· #F1 pic.twitter.com/MY9gltg2oK — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2021

Turkish Grand Prix schedule

As of now, F1 has only released the Turkish GP date. For the Turkish Grand Prix schedule, fans can follow the latest updates on F1's official website. Meanwhile, the next race on the F1 schedule is the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend from April 30-May 2.

How does the F1 schedule look for other races?

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, several races were cancelled last season, including the Australian GP and the Chinese GP. Most of last season's F1 schedule was based entirely in Europe with a brief trip to the Middle East at the end of the year. This year F1 has planned a record 23 races with the addition of a new event in Saudi Arabia. But the last-minute Canadian GP cancellation for a second year running will raise further questions about the feasibility of this year's F1 schedule.