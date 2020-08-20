Tvesa Malik, Aditi Ashok And Diksha Dagar On Cusp Of Making History At Scottish Open

Indian golf's women's trio of Tvesa Malik, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, are on the cusp of making history with their participation in Thursday's Women's Open. This will be the first time three Indians, men or women, will be teeing off at the same major.

The most experienced of the three, Aditi Ashok will be accompanied by her mother Maheshwari at the prestigious tournament. Diksha Dagar's father Col. Narendra Dagar will serve as the caddie for his daughter while Kiran Matharu will be the caddie for her friend Tvesa Malik.

Tvesa Malik, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar making historic appearance at Royal Troon

Aditi Ashok, India's first golfing Olympian, will be looking to make history by herself at Royal Troon near Glasgow. The 22-year-old will be making her 15th major appearance on Thursday, one more than Jeev Milkha Singh, whose last major start came at 2016 US Open. Ashok will then be only short of the national record for most major starts made by an Indian golfer, currently held by Anirban Lahiri.

Malik, Ashok and Dagar, all participated in last week's Scottish Open, with the former being the only Indian to make the cut. Tvesa Malik finished at 65th spot. Making her first appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24-year-old golfer finished with an aggregate score of 296 (71+74+79+72). Stacy Lewis took home the championship after a closely fought battle against Emily Kristine Pedersen, Cheyenne Knight and Azahara Munoz.

Malik, who will be making her Major debut Thursday told reporters, "Links golf is interesting and now I know the importance of missing it in the right place. I believe this week (Women's Open) it will be amplified in terms of wind and conditions."

Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok will be hoping to learn from her mistakes last week. "I didn’t have the best outing last week, but it was good Links practice. And I’m feeling more ready than I felt last week. The key for me this week is accuracy off the tee and staying out of the bunkers. Hopefully, the wind isn’t too strong during the week."

The 22-year-old remains excited to be competing at Royal Troon, which has hosted the Men's Open Championship a total of nine times. This will be the first time that the golf club will be hosting the Women's Open. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be a closed event. The tournament will, however, be broadcasted live in India on Eurosport and Eurosport HD, starting Thursday, August 20, 3:00 PM IST.

