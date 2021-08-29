Two Afghan Athletes Arrive In Tokyo To Compete In Paralympic Games After Getting Evacuated

Two Afghan athletes have arrived in Tokyo to compete in the Paralympics amid the ongoing political crisis in Afghanistan, informed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Saturday, 29 August. According to the committee, the two-person team of Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were evacuated from Kabul to Paris before continuing on to Tokyo.

Afghan athletes arrive in Tokyo

Since Athens 2004, Khudadadi is Afghanistan's first female athlete to compete in the Paralympics. On Thursday, she will compete in the women's 44-49 kilogramme weight category in taekwondo, while her teammate will compete in the men's 400 metres T47 heats on Friday. The Paralympics will end on 5 September.

IPC President Andrew Parsons met the two in Tokyo at the Paralympic Village. According to the IPC, both the Afghan players will not be available for interviews and have been granted permission to skip their usual press briefings.

"Twelve days ago we were informed that the Afghan Paralympic team could not travel to Tokyo, a move that broke the hearts of all involved in the Paralympic movement and left both athletes devastated. That announcement kick-started a major global operation that led to their safe evacuation from Afghanistan, their recuperation by France, and now their safe arrival in Tokyo," Parsons said in a statement provided by the IPC.

Afghan athletes get a warm welcome in Tokyo

In a statement released by the IPC, Chelsey Gotell, Chairperson of the IPC Athletes' Council, welcomed them. "On behalf of their fellow 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I welcome Zakia and Hossain to the Paralympic Village. This is their home for the next nine days and as a community, we are 100% behind them," she said.

"Both athletes have been extremely clear that after years of training they wanted to compete on the biggest stage of all, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The fact that so many authorities have combined to make this possible is truly wonderful," Gotell added.

(With inputs from AP)

(Picture Credit: AP)