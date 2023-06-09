'Two GOATs '; Voice Of Cricket Harsha Bhogle Meets Voice Of Football Peter Drury In London

The meeting that was seen as the converging point of two of the most followed games in the World- Cricket and Football- has finally taken place. A week ago it was reported that the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle is set to meet his contemporary from the football field, Peter Drury. And now the picture has arrived of the GOATS sitting beside each other.

In the past, you might have seen Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri getting along as a representation of the cricket and football world in the same frame, but this time it is not the players who made the headlines, rather the ones who have been giving their game meaning since the time when many of the big names of today did not set foot on the playing field. Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury, two of the foremost voices of their respective sports met each other recently in London. Last week, During the Europa League final broadcasting session, Drury confirmed the planned meeting and later Bhogle Tweeted out on the subject.

He exaggerates so stylishly! Indeed #peterdrury, look forward to meeting you next week and sharing thoughts on sport and broadcasting. https://t.co/rwgm9K4N9s — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2023

Following this one-to-one on the digital medium, the two got the opportunity to meet each other in the hybrid world.

Harsha Bhogle meets Peter Drury

The meeting took place in London, where Harsha Bhogle is stationed for his commentary duties for India vs Australia WTC final. Using his Twitter account, Bhogle disseminated the world about the meeting. " What a lovely man and top professional #PeterDrury is. Delighted to talk to him about his craft." Writes Bhogle along with sharing a photo of himself and Drury."

What a lovely man and top professional #PeterDrury is. Delighted to talk to him about his craft. pic.twitter.com/2MJyEERqct — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2023

A conglomeration of "It had to go in, but it didn't" and "Now then", IPL and EPL, Team India, and England Football, and what else. What do you make of this meeting where every phrase might be given a poetic end? List your favorite quote from the legendary commentators