Two Month Training For 3 Olympic Probable Swimmers In Dubai

Three Olympic probable swimmers accompanied with a coach at a cost of around 35 lakhs will be training in Dubai ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The three swimmers are Virdhawal Khade (50m freestyle), Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke), Kushagra Rawat (400m freestyle) and they will train at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy.

The decision was taken by Sports Authority of India and approved by the Sports Ministry.

All three swimmers have breached the B qualification mark for the Olympics.

This decision was taken in lieu of the current prevailing situation as swimming pools in India are not yet accessible as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The training in Dubai will allow athletes to practise and improve their timing to "Olympic Qualification mark- A Time". The covid-19 pandemic had halted the training of India’s swimmers since March 2020.

There was growing demand by swimmers and Swimming Federation of India for training for next year's Olympics.

Many top swimmers felt they were missing out on training due to discrimination and apathy towards opening of swinming pool in the country.

IOA president had also raised the issue as early as May why pools were not opening.

The Sports Ministry was apprehensive with the opening of swimming pool as they feared spreading of Covid 19 infection fadt through water.

Image credits: PTI