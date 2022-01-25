Two-time Paralympic Gold Medallist Devendra Jhajharia Awarded Padma Bhushan

With Republic Day just around the corner, the prestigious Padma Bhushan awards have been announced and a total of nine athletes in India have been conferred across the three categories. Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia has been awarded the Padma Bhushan while eight athletes were awarded the Padma Shri award. Jhajharia won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event.

Jhajharia was the defending champion coming into the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event and won the silver medal with the best throw of 64.35 meters. In the final Jhajharia came up with throws of 60.28m, 60.62m, 64.35m in his first three attempts while the fourth attempt ended in a foul. He fouled his fourth throw as well before covering the distance of 61.23m in his final attempt.

Padma Awards 2022 winner Devendra Jhajharia

This was the third Paralympics for Jhajharia after being part of the Athens and Rio Paralympic games. The 40-year old won his maiden gold medal during the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens with a world-record throw of 62.15 m. He became the second gold medalist for India at the global event after Murlikant Petkar’s gold in the 50-meter freestyle swimming in the 1972 Heidelberg Games. Jhajharia won his second gold in the Javelin throw event during the Rio Olympics 2016 after throwing to a staggering distance of 63.97 m, bettering his own record of 62.15 m during the Athens Olympics 2004.

Padma Awards 2022 winners

Award Athlete Padma Bhushan Devendra Jhajharia Padma Shri Sumit Antil Padma Shri Pramod Bhagat Padma Shri Neeraj Chopra Padma Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Padma Shri Faisal Ali Dar Padma Shri Vandana Kataria Padma Shri Avani Lekhara Padma Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar

Padma Bhushan Award

Padma Bhushan is one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 Padma Awards are to be presented by the President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of those 29 of the awardees are women, another 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Image: paralympic.org