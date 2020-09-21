Ty Lawson Banned For Life By CBA For Violating Teams' "social Responsibilities & Values"

Former Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson has been banned for life by the Chinese Basketball Association after posting inappropriate comments on his Instagram story this past week. The Fujian Sturgeons, for whom Lawson played last season, released a statement noting the player has violated the team's "social responsibilities and core values," which has forced them into severing ties with the former NBA player.

“His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," the Sturgeons said in a press release.

Also Read | LeBron James' Son Bronny Smokes Blunt In Controversial IG Video, NBA Fans Go Crazy

What happened to Ty Lawson? Former NBA player banned from CBA

While the Sturgeons did not provide any specifics on the comments made by the player, it was later reported Ty Lawson made some inappropriate comments about a Chinese woman on his Instagram story, which led to a social media outburst and his subsequent release from his CBA contract.

Ty Lawson has been banned for life from the CBA after posting this on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/fTcT1OP1HM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 19, 2020

Amid social media outrage and allegations of racism, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to clear some air about the controversy and tell his side of the story. "Alright, well, I was told not to address this, but I don’t know, I got to stick up for myself," Lawson said on his Instagram story. "I am probably the least racist guy you have ever met in life. I have fun with everybody... Cake (the word he used to describe the Chinese woman) means that she has a nice body, that’s it!"

Also Read | Anthony Davis Hits 3 At Buzzer As Lakers Edge Nuggets For 2-0 Lead

Lawson further claimed people have largely misinterpreted his story, which resulted in mass outrage against the former NBA guard. The 32-year-old revealed that fans threw jibes at him and even went as far as using the N-word against him. "I am like bruh, you’re taking it too far, yall wild. But I am going to say at the same time: I meant no disrespect, all the racists and disrespect that is coming towards me is wild."

"Everyone that knows me in China knows that I am not that person. At all. I was literally saying that she had a nice body and I danced at a club. I wasn’t at a strip club, I wasn’t having sex with the women in the club and disrespecting her. I didn’t to that," Lawson said in his IG story.

Also Read | Anthony Davis Yells 'KOBE' While Hitting Incredible Buzzer-beater In Game 2 Win Vs Nuggets

Ty Lawson was drafted in the NBA by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 draft. He was immediately traded to Denver, where he spent six seasons. After leaving the Nuggets in 2015, Lawson played for Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings before leaving the NBA for CBA. He played two seasons for Shandong Golden Stars, returned to the NBA with Washington Wizards and once again left for CBA last season. Lawson averaged 12.7 points and 6 assists in his eight-year NBA career.

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claims Her Daughter Has Kicked Her Out Of Kobe Bryant's House

(Image Credits: Ty Lawson Instagram Handle)