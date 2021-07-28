Tyler Johnson From Tampa Bay Lightning Traded To Chicago Blackhawks; Check Details Here

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks parted ways with important elements of Stanley Cup-winning eras for both organisations on the eve of the NHL's free-agency signing period, giving each some flexibility moving forward. Both teams announced on Tuesday, July 27, that Tampa Bay had dealt winger Tyler Johnson and a 2023 second-round draft choice to Chicago in exchange for defenseman Brent Seabrook, in a convoluted deal including a long-term injury.

Chicago Blackhawks trade for Tyler Johnson

Two-time Stanley Cup champion forward Tyler Johnson is a Blackhawk‼️



We also acquired a 2023 2nd round pick in the deal, in exchange for the rights to Brent Seabrook. pic.twitter.com/hOHML1ayRy — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 28, 2021

"I'd like to personally thank Tyler for what he has meant to this organization over the past nine years," ESPN quoted Julien BriseBois, Tampa Bay general manager, as saying. The club's news release announcing the swap stated, "He played a pivotal role in the success the team has enjoyed and will forever be remembered as two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Bolts. We wish him all the best in Chicago."

Tyler Johnson hockey contract

Johnson, 30, had only eight goals and 22 points in a limited role with the Lightning this season, but he played key minutes in the postseason and was a factor in the Lightning's last two championship runs. Johnson has three years left on his contract and should experience an offensive boost in Chicago due to greater usage.

"Tyler Johnson adds a large amount of skill and depth to our offence. His versatility across the lineup, two-way play and championship experience throughout his career make our lineup stronger," ESPN quoted Chicago general manager, Stan Bowman, as saying. The team's news release noted, "We look forward to watching the immediate impact he will have on our team."

Johnson, an undrafted veteran with a salary-cap hit of $5 million, is signed through the 2023-24 season, but with the Lightning facing a salary-cap crunch, he became expendable. He has 161 goals and 361 points in his career, and there was speculation that the Spokane, Washington native would join the Seattle Kraken for their inaugural season. Instead, he'll join the retooling Blackhawks, who have been quite busy over the last week.

Bowman has stated that Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild, but he has hastened the process in the last week. The Blackhawks acquired defenseman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and signed him to an eight-year, $9.5 million AAV deal.

Blackhawks acquire Fleury

The Blackhawks then acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier on Tuesday. Chicago had hoped to acquire a seasoned goaltender this season, but when the reigning Vezina Trophy winner became available, they decided to go all in. According to insiders, Fleury, 36, intended to finish his career in Las Vegas, resulting in a dramatic day in both cities.

Fleury was aware of the possibility of trade but was taken aback when it happened on Tuesday. As a result, the veteran has opted to take some time to consider whether he wants to report to the Blackhawks for the final year of his $7 million deal or simply retire. Bowman spoke with Fleury on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports, and informed him the team wanted to give him enough time and space to make his decision.

Seabrook, 36, was a first-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2003, going 14th overall. He was a key player on the blue line for three Stanley Cup runs in Chicago. He's the third-most game played (1,114) in franchise history, and he's one of only four Chicago defensemen to score more than 100 goals. In 123 career postseason games for the Blackhawks, Seabrook recorded 20 goals and 59 points. However, he missed the whole 2017-18 season due to a hip injury and will be placed on the NHL's long-term injured reserve list for the balance of his contract, according to the Lightning. He, too, is under contract through the 2023-24 season, with a cap hit of $6.8 million. He will not count against Tampa Bay's cap because of the LTIR status.

"I would first like to thank Brent for his cooperation in this process. Throughout his career, Brent put his team first and we appreciate all his many accomplishments with and contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks. "He will be remembered as a champion and will always be a part of the Blackhawks family," ESPN quoted Bowman as saying.

Picture Credit: @NHLBlackhawks/Twitter