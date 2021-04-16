Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua Agree On Location For Their Summer Blockbuster: Eddie Hearn

Heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have finally agreed on a venue for their highly-anticipated undisputed title unification clash. For the past few days, fans became more concerned about the showdown after the 28-day deadline to find a venue for the mega-clash expired. The deadline passed earlier this week, but AJ’s promoter and Matchroom president Eddie Hearn remained unfazed, recently confirming that that bout will indeed happen in the summer of 2021, with the venue now decided and agreed upon.

Anthony Joshua boxing record: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Hearn said that the venue and date will be made public shortly, but for now, he wants to remain tight-lipped about the contracts as anything he says might affect the relationship between the two parties. Last month, both the champions signed a two-fight deal, with each bout rumoured to make around £200 million. While the purse of the first clash will be spilt 50-50 between the two parties, the winner of the summer clash will take 60% purse of the second bout, which is rumoured to happen in winter 2021.

"Both sides have approved the site (venue) offer they want to go with. Now we're just finalising the site deal. We're in a great place. You'll get the date soon and the official announcement," Hearn told Behind The Gloves.

Anthony Joshua boxing record: Eddie Hearn on meeting Fury

In another positive update, Hearn revealed he met the WBC king in Las Vegas earlier, claiming that Fury looks extremely confident and is completely focused on fighting Joshua. The Gypsy King landed in the fight capital of the world earlier this month, kicking off his training camp with legendary cutman Jorge Capetillo and his other teammates. Capetillo has been sharing various videos of Tyson Fury from the training sessions, with the heavyweight looking in tip-top shape, displaying his godly speed and movement.

Boxing news: Where could Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury take place?

While the venue of the bout is yet to be announced, many believe that the clash could happen at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn posted images of the Stadium on their Instagram stories, prompting fans to make various speculations. Allegiant Stadium is a perfect location for the fight, which is being promoted as the ‘Biggest fight in British Boxing History’. Allegiant Stadium is one of the biggest stadiums in Las Vegas as it could host 70,000 fans. in comparison, MGM Grand and T-Mobile Arena only have capacities of around 17,000 and 20,000 respectively.

Image Source: AP