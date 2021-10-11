Tyson Fury Calls Deontay Wilder 'sore Loser' After Retaining WBC Heavyweight Title

The highly-anticipated Fury vs Wilder trilogy ended after Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain his World Boxing Council and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, it was the post-fight exchange that stood out the most as not only did Wilder lose the match to Fury but also ended up losing his opponent's respect.

The reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion called Deontay Wilder a 'sore loser' and 'idiot' after the latter did not show any 'sportsmanship' spirit after their fight.

Tyson Fury post-fight comments

“I just said, ‘Well done,’ and he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot", said Tyson Fury while speaking to BT Sport.

“To be a top fighting man you’ve got to show guts and respect, and he couldn’t do it tonight. And that was it", he added.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder highlights

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy was an epic battle with Fury getting up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Wilder with a devastating right hand in the 11th round to take away the win. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth. The British champion was profoundly shaken, but he also gathered himself and fought on.

Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran American champ showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs. Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right-hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round. Fury persevered — and after the referee jumped in to wave it off in the 11th, Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration and later broke into a rendition of “Walking in Memphis,” in line with his post-fight tradition of serenading his crowds.