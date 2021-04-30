Tyson Fury Calls Out UFC’s Francis Ngannou, WWE’s Drew McIntyre Ahead Of Joshua Clash

Tyson Fury may be in talks to fight fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the biggest bout in British boxing history, but that hasn’t stopped him from calling out some huge names from other sports. The Gypsy King recently took to social media and called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Nagnnou and former WWE champion Drew McIntyre, claiming that he’ll deal with the two after Anthony Joshua. Fury released the videos after Nagnnou and McIntyre had challenged the WBC champion for a bout.

UFC news: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

A couple of days ago, Francis Ngannou announced that he will go after Fury after making his first title defence against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Tyson Fury wasted no time in responding to Ngannou's call-out as he asked Ngannou to enter the boxing ring if he wants to fight him. “If you want this Gypsy King money, you know where to come and find it. If you want some of this Gypsy King power, I’ll give it to ya. Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, seven days a week, twice on a Sunday you big, ugly dosser,” Fury added.

Tyson Fury career: The Fury vs McIntyre feud

Tyson Fury has also appeared in WWE in recent years, defeating former Universal champion Braun Strowman in his debut bout at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He was also rumoured to fight legend Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but the fight didn’t materialise as the event was forced to take place behind closed doors due to COVID-19. Since then, the Gypsy King has been involved in an ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre, who fought Lesnar at the grandest stage of them all.

Fury slams McIntyre

Fury has said multiple times that he will fight Drew McIntyre in the WWE ring at a UK PPV. The two were also in talks to fight earlier this year, but the fight couldn’t materialise due to COVID-19. In the same video where Fury addressed Ngannou, the WBC champion asked his “long-haired boyfriend” McIntyre to not give up hope as he will give him a “good hiding” soon.

Joshua vs Fury

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury signed contracts of their unification bout last month and recently agreed on a site deal. Reports claim that the two parties have agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia later this year. However, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum recently told Telegraph that the bout might not happen in 2021 and wishes both fighters to fight other opponents this year.

Image Source: Francis Ngannou/ Instagram, AP, WWE.com