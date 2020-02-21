Tyson Fury Could Earn A Huge £31M From His Rematch With Deontay Wilder

According to reports, Tyson Fury is going to bag a whopping amount of £31million from his upcoming fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder on February 22. Boxing promoter Bob Arum claimed that the 17,000 strong sell-outs in Las Vegas and PPV sales in the US and UK will enable ‘The Gypsy King’ to make millions. Thus, the undefeated Briton is guaranteed to bag at least £19million from the fight. However, Bob Arum believes that the figure can be doubled if the PPV figures rise.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Net Worth, Salary, Earnings From Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury is expected to earn around £31million on February 22

During an interaction with the American Media, Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum revealed that the deal for ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ is split into half between Deontay Wilder’s team and Tyson Fury’s team. Arum further revealed that circuit sales are doing much better than anyone anticipated. Thus, Fury’s team can expect to earn a massive amount on February 22. The Gypsy King’s co-promoter Frank Warren believes that the English PPV can hit one million even at four in the morning, since it is going to be a career-defining fight for UK’s very own Tyson Fury. However, the amount can take a steady rise to $40 million if the PPV view hits two million.

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury Insults Deontay Wilder's Mom In Recent Face Off

Currently, Anthony Joshua holds the British record of most earnings from a boxing fight which is reported £46million. The WBA (super), WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion of the world avenged his only career-loss against Andy Ruiz Jr when the duo squared off in December. However, Tyson Fury has high chances of breaking the record if PPV sales take a steady rise on February 22.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Taunts Tyson Fury's Mental Health Struggle In Pre-fight Press Conference

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 2: Inside Deontay Wilder's Car Which Includes An Alligator-skin Wrap Lambo

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Tyson Fury)