Tyson Fury Drinking 12 PINTS A DAY, Not Training Or Eating As Anthony Joshua Fight Looms

Tyson Fury has cast a massive doubt on the fight between him and Anthony Joshua but admitting that he has not been training and has no intention of fighting in the UK. The Gypsy King has not fought since stopping Deontay Wilder over a year ago but had agreed to fight Joshua in principle this year according to both camps. Fury, who has a habit of conning the media, poured cold water by claiming that boxing is the last thing on his mind at the moment.

Fury vs Joshua in doubt after Gypsy King claims he's drinking 12 pints a day

Speaking to the IFL, Tyson Fury said that he stopped training because he is currently on a holiday and his fight against Anthony Joshua is not imminent. The Gyspy King said that he was drinking "anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute" and "I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol". Fury says that now he is a man of leisure having trained and trained with no progress whatsoever. And while the 32-year-old remains mum on his return, his own promoter Bob Arum, AJ’s matchmaker Eddie Hearn and Joshua himself have hinted at a huge announcement this month for a June clash in Saudi Arabia.

Fury didn't seem convinced that the fight would be going ahead this summer though insisting he wasn't "holding his breath". The Gypsy King said, "Whatever they say is very unimportant to me because, until I have a fight date and a hell-of-a-lot of money in my pocket, there is no fight. Will I be fighting Joshua in the next ten minutes? No. Do I think the fight will eventually happen? Yes, it has to happen. Do I think it is next or imminent? No. I am not going to put all my eggs in one basket because I have been guilty of doing that before and, when the fight doesn’t happen, that is when I end up in a massive depression and feel like killing myself".

Tyson Fury was supposed to fight in London on December 5 in a celebrated homecoming bout but the match got binned embarrassingly after clashes with his promoters and broadcasters about his pay and level of opponent. The Gypsy King has not boxed since his brilliant February 2020 rematch win over Deontay Wilder that earned him the WBC title, the one missing from Joshua’s collection. Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, has teased fans with a big announcement coming soon, but Fury's comments suggest that it is unlikely to be one that tells us when is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua actually happening.

(Image Courtesy: Tyson Fury Instagram)