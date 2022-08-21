Tyson Fury Eager To Challenge Usyk, Seemingly Reverses Decision To Retire Again: Report

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk took the boxing world by storm on Saturday night after defeating Anthony Joshua for the second time. Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts and called out British boxing superstar Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and face him. It is pertinent to mention that Fury announced his retirement earlier this year, after deafening the WBC and Ring Magazine titles against challenger Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury accept Oleksandr Usyk's offer

Meanwhile, Fury was quick to react to Usyk’s challenge and accepted the offer, seemingly reversing his decision to retire. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fury said, "I've just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk, [he was] out of his depth. England has been relieved of its belts but there is a remedy and solution that I can suggest. If you want those belts back then send in the Gyspy barbarian; send me in and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser”.

Fury went on to add that he will only return for a big-money fight. "But it's not going to be cheap, if you want the best you have to pay. It's going to be very expensive; so get your chequebook out and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of the belts,” Fury said in the Instagram video.

'If I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all,' says Oleksandr Usyk

On the other hand, as reported by Mirror, after picking up the decision win against Joshua, the heavyweight boxing champion Usyk said, “I am sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am convinced he wants to fight me. “I want to fight him and if I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all”.

It is noteworthy that Fury eyed to challenge for all four belts last year, after agreeing in terms with then champion Joshua for a bout in Saudi Arabia. However, Fury was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder, which denied him a chance to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. As per reports, the 34-year-old Fury is now expected to inform the WBC about his intention to retain the title, in order to fight against Usyk in December.

In the meantime, reacting to the recent developments, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman took to his official Twitter handle to shed his thoughts. "Let’s see him fight WBC champion. Usyk unified the cruiserweight and is a great inspiration. Tremendous win in Saudi,” Mauricio tweeted.