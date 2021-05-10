Tyson Fury Leaves Special Message To Friend Billy Joe Saunders After Brutal Eye Injury

Billy Joe Saunders suffered his first-ever loss on Saturday night from the hands of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, also losing his WBO super middleweight title in the process. The Brit’s corner threw in the towel after the eighth round when trainer Mark Tibbs assessed that his fighter has suffered a major eye injury that could have gotten worse as the time went. After the clash, Billy Joe Saunders, who was having trouble opening his right eye, was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery on Sunday to repair ‘multiple fractures to his orbital area’.

Tyson Fury supports Billy Joe Saunders

This will be a worrying time for the 31-year-old as his eye injury is expected to keep him out for a 'long, long time,’ as per promoter Eddie Hearn. Some have even slammed Saunders for his recent performance and criticised him for giving up. However, his close friend and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has praised Saunders for following his dreams. Taking to Twitter, Fury sent a heartfelt message to his long-time friend, saying he will always remember this night.

people love to hate on others willing to chase there dreams, @bjsaunders_ tried to be great last night! it wasn’t his night but at least he had the bottle to follow his dreams & heart ❤️, he will always be my bro 😎 we go back to 15/16, what a night to remember in #30years dallas pic.twitter.com/sOVMRsBFyU — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 9, 2021

Tyson Fury next fight: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date

Tyson Fury flew to Texas on promoter Bob Arum’s private jet and was supporting his friend from the ringside. A day after the clash, Fury flew back to Florida to continue his training for the Anthony Joshua bout. Fury and AJ signed contracts of the unification bout in March, with the promoters now left to agree on a date and venue. Earlier, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that both the champions have already agreed on a site deal, with reports stating that the clash could happen in Saudi Arabia on August 7. However, the details of the bout are yet to be made public, with both the fighters wanting to fight twice this year. Reports claim that the two parties want the rematch to happen in winter 2021.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders earnings

Despite losing Billy Joe Saunders received the biggest paycheck of his career, while Canelo Alvarez once again took home millions. According to Sportekz.com, Canelo and Saunders banked a guaranteed $15 million and $2.5 million pay-out, respectively. The two also shared PPV share, with Canelo Alvarez, being the winner, receiving 60% and 40% from the proceedings. Various bonuses and sponsorships might have taken Canelo Alvarez’s purse to a whopping $35 million, with Saunders banking at least $5 million from the clash.

Image Source: Billy Joe Saunders/ Instagram