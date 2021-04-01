Tyson Fury Looks Unrecognisable As He Flaunts Lean Physique Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury may have been pulling Anthony Joshua’s leg when he said that he was drinking 12 pints a day as he was recently seen in a tip-top shape ahead of their highly-anticipated title clash. The WBC king told iFL TV that he was holidaying with his family earlier this month and was not training for the AJ fight as he grew tired of the negotiations between the two parties. However, a couple of days ago, both the champions signed on the dotted line for their two title bouts, with the first rumoured to take place in summer.

Joshua vs Fury date: Tyson Fury body transformation

Earlier, Fury sparked some concerns by posting a video of himself on Instagram, where he looked ballooned up. In the clip, a heavy Fury was seen taking a dive in the Morecambe South Beach, which was three degrees Celsius cold. After taking a brief swim in the freezing cold water, The Gypsy King walked out, receiving high-fives from teammates.

Tyson Fury body transformation: Fury’s trimmed physique

However, since then The Gypsy King has undergone a drastic transformation in a matter of weeks as he looked trimmed down and in supreme fighting condition in a picture posted by his official merchandise account on social media. This summer, Tyson Fury has a chance to make history as he will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis if he defeats Anthony Joshua. However, while Lewis had only three belts, Fury will have four - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.

Joshua vs Fury tickets: Joshua vs Fury date and venue

While the two heavyweights signed contracts to make the bout official, the date and venue of the mega-fight are yet to be announced. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn told TalkSport that Las Vegas, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, China, Russia, Singapore and the UK are currently leading the discussions, but he would love for the fight to happen in London, considering the fight is being hailed as the “biggest bout in British boxing history”.

Hearn hopes the UK government will let them fill the Wembley Stadium with the crowd – which is nearly around 90,000 people. However, it’s unlikely to happen considering the recent state of London due to COVID-19. “There’s a lot of discussions to be had, we don’t rule out Wembley, but one thing we do know is the only way we could stage that fight in Wembley is with full capacity,” Hearn added.

