Tyson Fury Promises To ‘Smash’ Francis Ngannou After Anthony Joshua, UFC Champ Responds

Even if the mega bout between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones never happens, the UFC heavyweight champion already has another marquee bout lined up for the near future. It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou’s childhood dream was to become a pro-boxer, however, his life took him to a different path as he went on to establish himself as one of the baddest men in MMA. After a stunning eight-year run, Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic, who is hailed as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, to become the new champ at UFC 260.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Francis Ngannou UFC

With the 265lb strap in his hands, Ngannou is now a marked man and is a target of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and No 1 contender Derrick Lewis. Despite that, Ngannou is currently enjoying his newfound fame and has been making various media rounds, including an appearance on boxing legend Mike Tyson’s ‘Hotboxin’ podcast’. During the show, Ngannou confirmed that he still wants to reach the top of the boxing charts, while showing interest in fighting boxing heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

UFC News: Fury takes a shot at Ngannou

After the meeting, Ngannou shared a picture with Mike Tyson on his Twitter page, which The Gypsy King retweeted while taking a shot at the Predator. Tyson Fury wrote that after his highly-anticipated bout with Anthony Joshua, he will “roast” Francis Ngannou in a boxing bout, claiming that the UFC champ is an “easy work” for him.

Ngannou fires back

Tyson Fury’s tweet caught Ngannou’s attention, who responded by sharing an image of Fury’s bloodied face, that happened when the Gypsy King went up against Otto Wallin in September 2019. “If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do?” Ngannou asked Fury. Ngannou could defiantly give Fury a tough competition in the boxing ring as he boasts sensational KO power.

Francis Ngannou UFC: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

The Predator is currently on a five-fight win streak and has seen only two losses so far in his career – against Miocic and Lewis. All 16 of his victories have come by way of knockout (12) or submission (4). Tyson Fury, on the other hand, is unbeaten as a pro-boxer, boasting a record of 30-0-1. He currently holds the WBC heavyweight title and is set to fight fellow champion, Anthony Joshua, in an undisputed bout, which is rumoured to happen in June or July 2021.

