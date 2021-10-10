Tyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Championship With TKO Win Over Deontay Wilder

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 match ended with Fury winning the contest by technical knockout to remain as the WBC heavyweight champion after the event's conclusion in Las Vegas. Fury knocked down the challenger in the 11th round. The win means Fury has established his supremacy over Wilder after their first fight ended in a split draw, while in the second fight, it was Fury who knocked down Wilder to win the battle. The win saw Fury improve his record to 31-0-1, while Deontay Wilder record now stands at 42-2-1.

Recap of Fury vs Wilder 3 bout

The Round 1 of the match began with Wilder going after Fury with opens with two jabs to the body. While WIlder tried to attack Fury's body, the British boxer landed a right hand on his opponent. Wilder comes back with a double jab. But Fury also threw combination before the end of round one. Th round belonged to Wilder, who edged out his opponent 10–9. In round two, it was Fury who landed two big punches and looked to be the more aggressive; however, Wilder did fight back to level the score by the end of the round. Deontay Wilder started to lose momentum in the third and fourth round, with Tyson Fury completely dominating his opponent. Fury managed to knock down wilder in the third round, but the American boxer (WIlder) somehow managed to beat the count and survive the round.

Fury made it to the fourth-round bell, and both fighters landed impossibly big shots without a knockdown in the fifth and sixth. Fury hurt Wilder in the seventh with a series of punches that sent Wilder sprawling back against the ropes. Fury hurt a visibly exhausted Wilder again in the eighth with two huge shots, and the ringside doctor examined Wilder before allowing the fight to continue into the ninth. Fury’s devastating right hand swept Wilder’s legs out from under him in the 10th, but Wilder finished the round, even hurting Fury late. It ended with one more right hand from close range. Wilder reached for the ropes on his way down but landed facedown with his eyes glassy.

Following the win, Fury said, “It was a great fight. It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. He’s a top fighter, and he gave me a real (test) tonight.” He added, “I beat him three times. I tried to show him respect, and he wouldn’t give it back. Don’t ever doubt me when the chips are down; I can always deliver.”

