Tyson Fury Reveals Why He Axed Trainer Ben Davison Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Rematch

Tyson Fury recently split with his trainer Ben Davison before his fight against Deontay Wilder. They had been training together for two years. Ben Davison worked with Tyson Fury since 2017. He cornered the 31-year-old for his last five boxing fights. However, despite the split, the two remain friends.

Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!! — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) December 15, 2019

Tyson Fury opens up on his split with former trainer

Tyson Fury has finally revealed why he decided to axe former trainer Ben Davison before his highly anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder. Fury stated that he was feeling a little bit stale and repetitive as they were doing the same things day in and day out for years. He further revealed that he will go back to the basics with his new team. The Gypsy King has reunited with one of his old teammates Javon 'Sugar' Hill earlier this month to prepare for his WBO title fight next year. Javan Hill, who happens to be a nephew of the late Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Steward, has trained Tyson Fury over the past few years.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch on February 22, 2020

The first bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place in Los Angeles in December last year. It ended in a controversial draw. Since then, the Gypsy King has vowed to knock out his American counterpart. Tyson Fury also claimed that there is unfinished business between the two, but come February 22, Deontay Wilder will finally get what is coming to him.

