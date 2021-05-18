Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Fight Is “100% On” For August 14 In Saudi Arabia: Watch

The biggest fight in British boxing history finally has a date and a location set. On Sunday, the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to Twitter and confirmed that the highly-anticipated unification title clash between him and fellow champ Anthony Joshua is set to take place on Saturday, August 14. Fury also revealed that the fight will happen somewhere in Saudi Arabia, which was leading the site deal negotiations.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury almost official

Last month, the two heavyweights signed a two-fight deal, kicking off the 30-day negotiation period for the first clash. For weeks, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has been working hard to fix the fight, claiming that the clash is imminent. However, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum shocked many a couple of day ago by saying that the fight is “down in the waters” and has no chance of taking place this year. But now, the Gypsy King himself has confirmed the details of the bout, adding that the two parties are on the same page and have struck out a deal with Saudi Arabia.

Fury confirms Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Fury started the video by saying that he had a chat with the prince of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, who told him that the fight is “100% on” for August 14. He claimed that he can’t wait to smash Anthony Joshua’s face in a fight that is expected to break PPV records. The bout is being hailed as the biggest bout in heavyweight history as this will be the first time all the straps will be on the line.

“All eyes on the world will be on Saudi Arabia and I cannot wait -- cannot wait -- to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth,” he added.

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury record

Both the fighters boast an impressive record going into the bout. While Fury is undefeated at 30-0 (1 draw), Joshua has faced only one loss throughout his career. The Anthony Joshua boxing record currently stands at 24-1.

Tyson Fury net worth and Anthony Joshua net worth

According to the celebritynetworth, the Tyson Fury net worth is estimated to be 30 million, while the Anthony Joshua net worth is around $80 million.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua/ Instagram, AP