Tyson Fury Signs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Contract, Vows To Fight Anthony Joshua Afterwards

Tyson Fury has officially signed the contract to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout in Las Vegas on July 24, 2021. Footage of Fury signing the papers was broadcast live during the Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor event as the WBC champion upheld his side of the agreement. The Gypsy King was earlier in talks to fight fellow heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, on August 14 in a title unification bout, but that fight couldn’t fully materialise as Wilder won a legal case in the US. An arbitrator reportedly ordered Fury to contractually fulfil a third meeting with the Bronze Bomber before September 15, 2021, ruining the plans of the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Fury signs Wilder fight contract

In a video posted by ‘Top Rank Boxing’ earlier, Fury vowed to crack Wilder’s skull and give him various injuries. He also stated that he “owns” the Bronze Bomber and would knock him out in the first round. "Shall we do it and put him out of his misery? Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury... the whole lot. Wilder, the contract's signed, you're getting smashed... You're getting knocked out, end of, one round, you're going. I've got your soul, your mojo, everything, I own you," he added.

Both the fighters have a long history, having collided twice in the past. After their first clash ended in a split-draw, Fury defeated Wilder in the second clash in February 2020 to become the new WBC world heavyweight champion. A third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder was also scheduled to take place in late 2020, but due to COVID-19, the bout got delayed, prompting Fury to focus on Joshua and Wilder taking the matter to court.

Tyson Fury next fight: Fury on Joshua clash

Despite signing the contract to fight Wilder in July, Tyson Fury is adamant about trading hands with the BA, IBF and WBO king. The Gypsy King told ESPN that he would “100%” fight AJ in the winter of 2021 after defeating Deontay Wilder. AJ is yet to give his confirmation as he looking for a new opponent. As per various boxing news, a fight with WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk makes the most sense for Anthony Joshua.

Boxing news: Fans on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

The ongoing development is receiving mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning why Fury signed the Joshua bout if he was dealing with the Wilder arbitration. “Will Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ever happen?” questioned a fan. “Fury can defeat both Wilder and AJ on the same night,” added another.

Image Source: AP