Tyson Fury Spotted Playing Golf, As Undefeated Champion Announces 'GypsyKing Golf Tour'

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is arguably the biggest personality in modern-day boxing. After notching the WBC title on February 22 against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury added another feather to his cap by landing up in Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2020. The undefeated British boxer comes in at No. 11 on the list with annual earnings of $57 million and has notched the top spot among combat sports athletes. With Tyson Fury swimming in the fortune from his last fight against Deontay Wilder, it appears that ‘The Gypsy King’ has decided to try his hands at another sport. Tyson Fury has always been vocal about his affection towards golf and was spotted playing golf this week.

Tyson Fury plays golf, announces the Tyson Fury Gypsyking golf tour

While the reports of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua has already hit the headlines, the current WBC heavyweight champion surprised a number of boxing fans by trying his hand at golf. However, Fury's golf admiration will come as little surprise for die-hard fans of 'The Gypsy King', since Tyson Fury has often acknowledged his love towards the sport of golf. Tyson Fury recently posted a video on Instagram where he is seen playing golf. The announcement of the Tyson Fury Gypsyking golf tour has also garnered a lot of attention this week. In the caption of his post, Tyson Fury explained that he is preparing for the upcoming Tyson Fury Gypsyking golf tour.

Tyson Fury Gypsyking golf tour: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua announced

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently thrilled the combat sports community by teasing the possibility of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in 2021. That hint, however, was soon declared publicly with the announcement of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agreeing to face each other on a two-fight deal in 2021, for the heavyweight titles unification. Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC Championship, while Anthony Joshua boasts the WBA (super), WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is being staged to unify the titles. A legion of boxing fans has already tagged it as the biggest fight in the history of British boxing. However, Tyson Fury is expected to fight Deontay Wilder to complete their trilogy before moving on to the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua blockbuster in 2021.

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury Instagram