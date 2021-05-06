Tyson Fury Takes Vicious Body Shots From Josh Taylor As He Trains For Joshua Bout: Watch

As the unification bout with Anthony Joshua inches closer, Tyson Fury has ramped up his preparations. He was recently seen training with fellow Brit Josh Taylor in Las Vegas, where he’s currently staying to perfect his craft with the help of legendary cutman Jorge Capetillo and team. Both Tyson Fury and Josh Taylor are set to fight in the coming weeks, so they are helping each other in training. On Wednesday, Taylor helped Fury to achieve “abs of steel” as the WBA and IBF super-lightweight world champion was seen landing some vicious shots on Fury’s core.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury training

The Scottish star, who is set to fight Jose Ramirez on May 22, rained some hard punches on Fury, with the WBC heavyweight champion absorbing every punch without a flinch. The two were even seen exchanging words in between, with The Gypsy King allegedly telling Taylor to go all out. Afterwards, the two laughed and hugged, with Fury acting to be hurt.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date and venue

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury signed contracts of the unification bout in March, with the promoters now left to agree on a date and venue. Earlier, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that both the champions have already agreed on a site deal, with reports stating that the clash could happen in Saudi Arabia on August 7. However, the date and venue of the biggest fight in heavyweight history are yet to made public.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Eddie Hearn to reveal details on May 8

Eddie Hearn hopes to announce the details regarding Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury in Texas on Saturday - when Canelo Alvarez takes on Billy Joe Saunders. The Gypsy King has already reached Texas and has confirmed that he will be ringside to cheer his close friend Saunders. And after the clash, Hearn and Fury could confirm the summer unification. “Hopefully we can announce the big one out there as Fury will be there. It would be amazing to announce that before or after the fight as it’s a massive show,” Hearn told media (via The Sun).

Tyson Fury net worth

The Tyson Fury net worth was estimated to be $50 million in 2020, as per Forbes.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Josh Taylor/ Instagram