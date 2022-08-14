Tyson Fury Vacates Ring Heavyweight Belt After Announcing Retirement; Joshua-Usyk In Focus

Tyson Fury decided to finally call time on his boxing career having previously taken a U-turn on his career a number of times. The retirement announcement was made by Fury on his birthday which was just two days back. Taking to social media he wrote, “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I’v finaly (sic) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage”. Following the decision to retire, the British boxer has now made up his mind to vacate the Ring Heavyweight Championships title he had won twice.

Boxing news: Tyson Fury vacates his Ring Heavyweight Championships belt

As per the latest reports, Tyson Fury has vacated his Ring heavyweight Championships but is yet to decide whether to give up on his WBC World title. The ring title recognises the best fighter in each weight division and the English boxer won the Ring title twice and was also named Fighter of the Year on two occasions (2015 and 2020). The newly-vacated Ring championship title may be on the line next weekend when Joshua attempts looks to get back his world titles from Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the Ring magazine, he said "The Ring Magazine championship has always been the holy grail of boxing. They've been fantastic with me and I've always carried that title with pride. The greatest moment of my career was winning the world championship (by outpointing Wladimir Klitschko) back in 2015."

"There's the great comeback after that with the three [Deontay] Wilder fights. There's been a lot of great highlights in my career - even the Dillian Whyte fight in front of 94,000 at Wembley. It doesn't get much bigger than that. And I went out with a bang," he further added.

Tyson Fury retirement: A look back at his decorated career

Tyson Fury brought an end to his professional career with an unbeaten 32-0-1 (23 KOs) record. He also won every belt in offer, i.e British, Commonwealth, European, Ring, IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO. Tyson Fury last appeared inside the ring in a fight against WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London. He retained his WBC title after dominating Whyte for six rounds before finally knocking him out with a stunning uppercut. He quits his boxing career after having etched his name in combat sporting folklore since ages.