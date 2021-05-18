Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Cancelled? Mega Boxing Match Under Threat After Court Ruling

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's fight might end up being cancelled completely. Some time ago, Fury went on Instagram to promote the fight, after which it might be at risk once again. With regards to the court ruling involving the Deontay Wilder case, Fury might not be able to fight Joshua at all.

Is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua cancelled?

Around 24 hours before the Deontay Wilder decision was made, Fury posted about his fight with Joshua, which will be taking place in Saudi Arabia in the summer. However, Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3 is apparently going to happen soon. The arbitration court ruled in Wilver's favour, stating that Fury has to fight him due to contract obligations.

Fury fought Wilder in 2020, defeating the latter after their first battle was a draw. They had a third fight scheduled, which was delayed because of COVID-19. The fight never happened. While there were fight options with someone else other than Wilder, Fury ended up shifting attention to the fight against Joshua.

Now, though the fight with Joshua is announced, it is not completely finalised with Suadi officials. They are looking to pay £108 million to get the rights to host the high-profile bout. Fury will be able to play the fight only after he receives the money to do so. Even if the fight does happen, it can be delayed to late 2021.

The third fight between Wilder and Fury was supposed to take place by July 2020, something which was affected by the pandemic. Though he will have to fight Wilder, the Joshua-Fury fight had been confirmed by Fury himself. "Got some massive news for you all guys. I've just got off the phone from Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia, he's told me this fight is 100 per cent on," Fury said in a video on Twitter.

When is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua? Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua tickets information

As per reports, the fight was supposed to happen on August 14. "And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time," Fury stated, calling it the "biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth". The tickets for the Heavyweight Championship bout in Saudi have not been released yet.

(Image credits: AP, Anthony Joshua Instagram)