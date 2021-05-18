Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Fight Purse: How Much Money Will The Two Heavyweights Make?

The highly-anticipated title unification bout between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is almost a done deal, with the WBC champion earlier confirming that the bout will take place on Saturday, August 14. Fury also revealed the fight will happen somewhere in Saudi Arabia, which has been a major pick of the promoters since the beginning. Now, ESPN has claimed that the Middle Eastern country reportedly agreed to pay a whopping $155 million to the officials to win the site deal negotiations.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight venue deal

If it's indeed true, then both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will receive around $75 million each from the site deal alone. The rest of the $5 million will be divided between the fighters performing in the undercard and other expenses. In comparison to the rumoured $75 million, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz earned $60 million each from the site deal of their fight, which also took place in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

“Each fighter under that provision will be guaranteed $75million. There’ll be another $3-5million for expenses and the undercard. To put this in context – the biggest site fee I’ve ever heard of [was] $60 million for Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua,” claimed ESPN’s Mark Kriegel.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight purse

Apart from the site deal, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are also expected to earn from the PPV sales, fight bonuses, endorsement, sponsorships and other deals. According to reports, in the end, both the fighters could take home around a whopping $150 million each from the fight. This fight also has the calibre to break the record of Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao to become the biggest fight in boxing history.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight date and Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight venue

It should also be noted that both the fighters will also collide in a rematch which is expected to take place later this year, possibly in November or December. According to reports, the rematch is also expected to make tons, which will be shared 60-40 between the two parties, rather than 50-50 like the first clash. The winner of the first clash, who will also become the undisputed heavyweight champion, will take 60% of the purse from the winter bout, which could also take place in Saudi Arabia or in London.

